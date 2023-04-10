Reviews
- ReviewsYeat "2093" Album ReviewOver the past few years, people have doubted whether Yeat is the future of rap. This industrial, misanthropic, and hard-hitting LP silences all opposition.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ReviewsJaden Smith And His Girlfriend Have Fans Cracking Jokes Over Their New SelfieFans are loving his contemplative face. By Lavender Alexandria
- Reviews21 Savage "American Dream" Review21 Savage's third solo album "American Dream" just dropped, alongside a trailer for an upcoming biopic of the same name. By TeeJay Small
- ReviewsAndre 3000 "New Blue Sun" ReviewBalance, discovery, reflection, and a whole lot of sonic wizardry make 3 Stacks' first "solo" album in 20 years a compellingly emotive return.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ReviewsHow "Rapper's Delight" Helped Solidify Hip HopIn 1979, the Sugarhill Gang's song "Rapper's Delight" became an instant hit that has influenced hip hop artists for decades.By Marvin J
- ReviewsK. Michelle "I'm The Problem" Album ReviewK. Michelle issues a gorgeous farewell to R&B on "I'm The Problem," an album that captures her raw emotions and unfiltered authenticity. By Isabella Pennese
- ReviewsEarl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist "VOIR DIRE" ReviewEarl and Uncle Al champion honesty, growth, and sincere, simple emotion to revitalize familiar territory and craft a powerfully tender sonic diary.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Reviews50 Cent Celebrates His Legacy With An Outstanding Hip-Hop Spectacle On "The Final Lap" TourWith performances from Jeremih and Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent's The Final Lap tour celebrates an unmatched 20-year tenure in hip-hop. By Aron A.
- ReviewsBia "Really Her" EP Review"Really Her" is some of BIA’s most exciting material yet.By Wyatt Westlake
- ReviewsTravis Scott "Utopia" ReviewTravis Scott continues to showcase his brilliance as a producer but his ability to flesh out cohesive thoughts falls flat on “Utopia.” By Aron A.
- ReviewsPost Malone "AUSTIN" Album ReviewPost Malone's new album "AUSTIN" abandons hip-hop for sugary sweet ballads that lack imagination.By Alexander Cole
- ReviewsThe Alchemist "Flying High" EP ReviewThe Alchemist has released his newest solo project, "Flying High," which showcases a small but solid glimpse of his abilities as a producer. By Paul Barnes
- ReviewsKeke Palmer's "Big Boss" Visual Album ReviewWith Keke Palmer's "Big Boss," the multi-creative icon makes her directing debut while curating an album that goes after the music industry. By Caleb Hardy
- ReviewsSummer Walker "Clear 2: Soft Life" ReviewSummer Walker has mastered the process of converting her pain and drama into a luscious sound over the course of her career. By Caleb Hardy
- ReviewsNBA YoungBoy "Richest Opp" Album ReviewNBA YoungBoy's "Richest Opp" is his most noteworthy project of 2023, seeing him point fire at the music industry at large. By Caleb Hardy
- Reviews"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" Movie Review: Marvel's Still Got ItGuardians of the Galaxy 3 hit theaters last weekend. How did James Gunn and company fare this time around with their final outing?By Zachary Roberts
- TVTupac & Afeni Shakur "Dear Mama" Doc: Episode 1 ReviewThe docuseries "Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur" sheds light on the history and background of the infamous West Coast legend by interweaving his story with his mother's.By Jessica Lyons
- ReviewsSZA & Doja Cat's "Kill Bill (Remix)": ReviewThe remix of SZA's hit single has a new rapped verse from pop superstar Doja Cat.By Paul Barnes
- ReviewsNavy Blue "Ways Of Knowing" ReviewNavy Blue’s “Ways Of Knowing” is a poetically profound homage to the relationships that shaped him.By Caleb Hardy
- Reviews"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Skates By On Charm (But Not Much Else)"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" delivers on nostalgic feels, but stumbles as a cohesive narrative. By Mike Fugere