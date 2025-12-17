21 Savage "WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?" Review

If there’s any rapper who has made such strides in their career that they seem unrecognizable from their starting point, it’s 21 Savage. Since 2015’s The Slaughter Tape, he’s turned his brand of unflinchingly macabre trap music into something that feels penitent and guided by conscience. The survival instincts that informed projects like Savage Mode have been tested and tried throughout his leap from trap to tabloids, and the growth he’s experienced has created a gap in maturity and sustainability in the finicky landscape of hip-hop. Deliberate artistic decisions have made his catalog stand out in ways no one would’ve expected when Issa landed on streaming services. In fact, for an artist who could’ve been written off as a one-hit wonder after the success of “Bank Account,” he became one of the few street rappers concerned with the value of a full body of work.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?, his fourth studio album, continues that tradition of consistency and purpose. Closing out a chapter of immigration troubles and questioned heritage on american dream, the album follows the journey he embarked on as a youngin in Atlanta. From the second it starts, it feels territorial. Wheezy and Southside’s combined efforts turn the sinister “WHERE YOU FROM” into a prideful declaration of 21’s roots in Zone 6, and he draws a clear line in the sand: an us-vs-them mentality where violence comes without remorse, survival instincts are inherited, and internet gossip doesn’t translate. Savage comes out swinging with coolness, making it abundantly clear that he’s a) tired of discussing the Drake vs. Kendrick/Metro debate and b) has little respect for content creators.

Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; 21 Savage performs on the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY

These boundaries extend to the sonic thesis of WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? in a way that aligns with the album’s title—are the streets alive and well? Have the sweeping RICO cases against Young Thug and Gunna shifted the attitude on the streets? And in an era dominated by content creators and TikTok influencers, how does this impact the sound he’s championed? There’s much that 21 absorbed from Metro Boomin’s revivalist mission on A Futuristic Summa (he contributes to “GANG OVER EVERYTHING”), though it’s far less obvious in its attempt to pull at nostalgia. Whether it’s Zaytoven’s icy production on “HA,” which echoes Gucci Mane’s “Hit Another Lick,” the triumphant horns and percussive chants of the Memphis-leaning “DOG $HIT” ft. GloRilla, the blistering reunion with Young Nudy on "Step Brothers" or the shimmering keys that propel Latto’s verse on “POP IT” into one of her strongest guest appearances of the year, the first half of the album is underscored by Savage’s direct influences. That even extends to the Drake-assisted “MR. RECOUP,” one of his most memorable and infectious features of the year. The muddy synths and spacey piano riffs perfectly capture an era where Drake meshed seamlessly into Atlanta’s soundscape. Even when Kendrick claimed Drake “runs to Atlanta” when he needs a hit, his camaraderie with artists like 21 Savage proves it remains mutually beneficial.

Their relationship has been one of the most interesting aspects of both careers recently. Albums like HER LOSS gave Drake a second wind over trap-focused beats, while the synchronicity in 21 Savage’s pen and introspection, as seen on “3 AM In Glenwood,” pushed back against doubts about his abilities as an MC. WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? leans more into introspection than rapping prowess. That isn’t to downplay his technical improvements, but it’s clear he’s been somewhat stagnant lyrically. In that sense, G Herbo and Lil Baby’s respective appearances on “CODE OF HONOR” and “ATLANTA TEARS” allow for more emotive performances. On “ATLANTA TEARS,” Lil Baby delivers an impressive verse, and together with Savage, they underscore the importance of authenticity, often lost as narratives travel across the internet. Here, the soulful production becomes a canvas for 21 to dissect the harsh duality of the streets—not just the commitment it requires but the inevitable outcomes many ignore when they step into it.

This theme is perhaps most relevant to the album’s title on “I WISH” ft. Jawan Harris, which tragically samples R. Kelly’s song of the same name. It reflects on both the friends 21 lost to the streets and the rappers elevated beyond them, only to have their lives claimed by violence. There’s a raw earnestness as Savage ruminates on Young Dolph’s fatal visit to Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, Takeoff’s untimely death in Houston, and Nipsey Hussle’s shooting on the same block he had spent years trying to uplift—by a supposed rat, no less.

In the end, WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? is a fitting installment in 21 Savage’s catalog, both a reckoning with the world he came from and the one he is carving out for himself. Survival is balanced with inevitable loss, and the streets emerge as a crucible shaping character, choices, and legacy. With production that honors the past while feeling forward-facing, and features that serve the songs rather than surprise, Savage expands his comfort zone without retreating into it. His introspection and measured reflection give the album enduring resonance, capping off a strong year for hip-hop. What’s more impressive is that WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? doesn’t seek to defend street politics or justify them in an era dominated by online commentators. Instead, Savage renders the streets a living, breathing backdrop, even as he rises beyond them.

