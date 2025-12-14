50 Cent Wants Eminem To Make New Music For "Street Fighter" Soundtrack

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.4K Views
From left: Eminem, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg perform during halftime of Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1967. © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Considering 50 Cent and Eminem's legendary collaborative past, this new "Street Fighter" movie could have some bangers for Balrog's scenes.

50 Cent was recently clowned by some fans for his look in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, in which he plays the character Balrog. While there is some skepticism going around about the film, he seems very ready to prove these skeptics wrong. In fact, 50 just excited the hip-hop section of the fanbase by teasing new Eminem music for the flick's official soundtrack.

Although this isn't a confirmation of participation, their long history together means this might actually pan out. The G-Unit mogul took to Instagram on Saturday (December 13) to share the news and put some more public pressure on Slim Shady to follow through.

"I’m gonna get @eminem on deck to make some music for this movie Street Fighter. New Music on the way!" Fif wrote on IG. Hopefully this reach-out results in some legitimate bangers for the film.

While 50 Cent hasn't released new solo music in a while, Eminem has not yet let the ink dry. Whether it's The Death Of Slim Shady or new songs for the STANS soundtrack, he clearly continues to hit the studio. So maybe this iconic video game's latest screen adaptation is enough to get those creative juices flowing and make magic.

When Does Street Fighter Come Out?

Street Fighter comes out on October 16, 2026, which means these two members of the Dr. Dre family tree have plenty of time to craft some new tracks. Of course, it's probably not that simple. Then again, maybe they could reach a middle ground of some sort and license previously released material for use in the movie's soundtrack.

Elsewhere, this follows a big media month for 50 Cent. His executive production of Netflix's Diddy docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning has been divisive and controversial for various reasons. Amid all the success, acclaim, legal threats, resurfaced allegations, and more, 50 is just happy that folks are tuning in.

Meanwhile, this would be Eminem's latest video game crossover of some kind. The new Hitman game included a Slim Shady-themed mission, which was quite unique to see. But for the casual crowd, new music from the Detroit legend is a much easier sell.

