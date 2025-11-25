Lil Yachty Explains Why He Thinks Eminem Dissing Him Was "Amazing"

BY Cole Blake 311 Views
NBA: Washington Wizards at Atlanta Hawks
Jan 27, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Entertainer Lil Yachty performs at halftime of a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Eminem famously mentioned Lil Yachty by name on his track, "The Ringer," which he dropped on his 2018 album "Kamikaze."

Lil Yachty says he didn't take offense when Eminem dissed him on his 2018 track, "The Ringer," and instead, he thought it was "awesome." He reflected on his reaction to the song during a recent appearance on the show, Tea Time with Raven and Miranda.

When one of the hosts brought up Eminem, Yachty responded: "Eminem actually dissed me, but I thought it was amazing. If you say my name, it's like, you could've said anyone's name. So, you're saying my name? I'm like, 'That's kinda fire.'"

On the Detroit native's song, he raps: "Do you have any idea how much I hate this choppy flow / Everyone copies though? Probably no... I can see why people like Lil Yachty, but not me though / Not even dissin', it just ain't for me. All I am simply is just an MC."

Fans on social media have been happy with Yachty's handling of the situation. "It was definitely a bit of a diss, but certainly nothing to be mad about. Yachty took it the right way imo," one user wrote on Instagram. Another added: "He actually never dissed him. That bar was clever bc he basically said that he understands rappers like Yachty where they coming from it's an another era different sounds he just not feelin it + like 2 years ago Em made a HipHop playlist and he included that song where Cole featured
Yachty. So ion think it was a real shot."

Lil Yachty Songs

Lil Yachty's appearance on Tea Time with Raven and Miranda comes as he is just months away from the 10-year anniversary of his debut commercial mixtape, Lil Boat. During a recent video on Instagram, he reflected on how he has maintained longevity in hip-hop.

"Well, first they said I was a one-hit wonder," Yachty said, as caught by Complex. "They were like, 'You're not going to make it past 'One Night.' That's it.' And then they said 'one year.' Like, 'We won't hear him by next year.' Then it became the average rapper has a lifespan of five years. And now the conversation is, 'How is he still relevant?'" Yachty dropped "One Night" back in 2015.

