Lil Yachty says he didn't take offense when Eminem dissed him on his 2018 track, "The Ringer," and instead, he thought it was "awesome." He reflected on his reaction to the song during a recent appearance on the show, Tea Time with Raven and Miranda.

When one of the hosts brought up Eminem, Yachty responded: "Eminem actually dissed me, but I thought it was amazing. If you say my name, it's like, you could've said anyone's name. So, you're saying my name? I'm like, 'That's kinda fire.'"

On the Detroit native's song, he raps: "Do you have any idea how much I hate this choppy flow / Everyone copies though? Probably no... I can see why people like Lil Yachty, but not me though / Not even dissin', it just ain't for me. All I am simply is just an MC."

Fans on social media have been happy with Yachty's handling of the situation. "It was definitely a bit of a diss, but certainly nothing to be mad about. Yachty took it the right way imo," one user wrote on Instagram. Another added: "He actually never dissed him. That bar was clever bc he basically said that he understands rappers like Yachty where they coming from it's an another era different sounds he just not feelin it + like 2 years ago Em made a HipHop playlist and he included that song where Cole featured

Yachty. So ion think it was a real shot."

Lil Yachty's appearance on Tea Time with Raven and Miranda comes as he is just months away from the 10-year anniversary of his debut commercial mixtape, Lil Boat. During a recent video on Instagram, he reflected on how he has maintained longevity in hip-hop.