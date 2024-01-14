diss
- MusicChrisean Rock Lookalike Appears In NLE Choppa & Lil Mabu's New Music Video Dissing Blueface"Shotta Flow 7" contains a lot of shots at the California rapper, who has plenty of beef history with everyone in this headline.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearPeezy Cosigns Trump Sneakers, Disses Joe Biden In The ProcessHere's the latest installment of rappers supporting the disgraced president ahead of what will surely be a chaotic election. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDid Kid Cudi Just Shade Childish Gambino?Kid Cudi had a blunt answer for a fan.By Alexander Cole
- MusicGunna Might've Sent A Message To Lil Baby On New Song "Bittersweet"The two former close collaborators seem more at odds than ever, but with the Atlanta MC on the offensive, Wunna might've called for peace.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLatto Seems To Blast Ice Spice On New Single "Sunday Service" Amid Alleged BeefThe new cut includes what seems to be a reference to Spice's "Think U The S**t (Fart)," on which she also apparently dissed the "777" MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearWaka Flocka Flames Yasiin Bey For Wearing Dress After Dissing Drake"So that's what hip hop is?" Waka Flocka wonders.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKarlissa Saffold Blasts Soulja Boy For Dissing Chrisean Jr. Amid Blueface BeefAccording to Karlissa Saffold, Soulja Boy appears to be on something.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicPressa Disses Kodak Black During Raptors’ Game, Gets Roasted For His SeatsPressa's trolling of Kodak Black appears to be backfiring on social media.By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals Her Next Target Is Roc Nation CEO Desiree PerezNicki is not done just yet.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJoe Budden Believes Megan Thee Stallion Took Shots At Him On "HISS"Apparently, the media personality thinks that a particular Meg line about people dancing and making R. Kelly go viral is about him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Calls Megan Thee Stallion A "Bullet Fragment Foot B*tch""Y'all wanted Roman?" Nicki wonders.By Caroline Fisher
- PoliticsBen Shapiro Disses Nicki Minaj In One Of The Worst Rap Verses You Will Ever HearThe verse was for Tom Macdonald's new song "Facts."By Alexander Cole
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Shades Nicki Minaj On "The Breakfast Club""Whoever feel it feel it," Megan Thee Stallion says of her new track.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCoi Leray Shades Eminem By Calling Rap Beef "Corny"Fans obviously brought up that the "Bops" rapper has been in her fair share of feuds, but nonetheless clapped back at a diss from Em.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPooh Shiesty Walks Back Apparent Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist DissPooh Shiesty isn't happy with people misinterpreting his recent post.By Cole Blake
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Responds To NBA YoungBoy Diss, Says His Brain Hasn't Fully DevelopedCharlamagne Tha God says he's not "going to no place called Grave Digger Mountain."By Cole Blake
- MusicPooh Shiesty Appears To Diss Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist After Instagram TakedownFans are not happy with Pooh Shiesty's latest post.By Cole Blake
- MusicYung Miami Slams DJ Akademiks In Upcoming Solo TrackYung Miami and DJ Akademiks' beef continues.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJada Kingdom Clowns Stefflon Don On Instagram Live: WatchJada was playing one of her opponent's diss tracks against her while streaming on the social media platform.By Gabriel Bras Nevares