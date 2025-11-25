Megan Thee Stallion Dismisses Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" During Milagro Gramz Testimony

Megan Thee Stallion also discussed Drake's song, "Circo Loco," on which he appears to reference her as well.

Megan Thee Stallion shared her candid thoughts on Nicki Minaj's diss track, "Big Foot," while testifying in her defamation trial against Milagro Gramz in Miami, earlier this week. While on the stand, Megan addressed multiple songs that seemingly referenced Tory Lanez shooting her in the foot back in 2020, according to Meghann Cuniff.

On Minaj's "Big Foot," she raps: "Big foot but you still a small fry/Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie.” Sharing her reaction to the song, Megan said: “It was just so silly in the beginning. I couldn’t get through it. I just feel like it wasn’t something I wanted to keep listening to."

From there, she addressed Drake's song, "Circo Loco," on which he raps, "This b*tch lie ’bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion.” Megan testified: “If he is talking about me, he’s using it in a very indirect way."

Why Are Megan Thee Stallion & Nicki Minaj Beefing?
Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj have been at odds for over a year at this point. The drama began when Megan referenced "Megan's Law" on her 2024 song, "Hiss." The name refers to a law that requires information on sex offenders to be made public. Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, is infamously a registered sex offender. In response, Minaj dropped "Big Foot."

As for Megan's defamation case against Milagro Gramz, she's suing the blogger for allegedly spreading false narratives about the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting. This includes deepfake videos and the amplification of other conspiracy theories. Megan claims she spent over $240,000 on therapy to deal with the drama.

"I felt like nobody cared that I was shot," Megan said on the stand, as caught by ABC News. "I know everyone was making jokes about it." During another emotional moment, she added: "There was a time that I genuinely didn't care if I lived or died."

