50 Cent Clowns Big Meech For Reaching Out To Him Over DMs

BY Cole Blake 475 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
50 Cent took issue with Big Meech linking up with Rick Ross, earlier this year, and the two have been at odds since.

50 Cent called out Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory on his Instagram page, Tuesday. In doing so, he shared a screenshot of Meech allegedly reaching out to him and asking to work together again in his DMs. "Work on what. He’s an actor, he don’t want to sell dope fool. You watching to much FORCE," 50 captioned the screenshot.

Despite collaborating on the iconic Starz series, BMF, 50 Cent and Big Meech had a major falling out earlier this year. 50 complained about Meech and his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., linking up with his longtime rival, Rick Ross. While Lil Meech tried to de-escalate the situation, 50 doubled down, labeling Big Meech a "rat" in numerous posts online.

50 Cent even criticized Big Meech for not being more supportive of Lil Meech's acting career. “Why old boy didn’t look out for Me Me and send him to acting school BIG SCREECH?” he wrote in one post caught by AllHipHop. “All your people that was out did nothing for him. You come home thinking you the black Pablo Escobar and f*cked him up. I helped your family make over 5 million legit dollars it’s not my fault it’s all gone. You think people don't want to see you shine so bad you wearing the baby's jewelry. B*tch give the baby back his jewelry!”

Read More: Drake Shows Off Ridiculous 1-of-1 NASCAR Spec Rolls-Royce

50 Cent's Beefs

Big Meech and Lil Meech are far from the only people 50 Cent has been feuding with on social media as of late. Following the release of his new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, he's been trading shots with tons of critics of the project. These have included Ja Rule, Marlon Wayans, and many more.

The documentary details numerous allegations against Diddy, which the Bad Boy mogul has already denied. He is currently residing behind bars after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution earlier this year.

Read More: HNHH Holidays: 15 Festive Films Starring Your Favorite Rappers & R&B Icons

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
STARZ Series "BMF" World Premiere Music 50 Cent Calls Out Big Meech For Doing "Nothing" To Help His Son's Acting Career 6.9K
Red Carpet Premiere Of Starz "BMF" Season 2 Music 50 Cent Reveals He Sent Lil Meech To Rehab For Alleged On-Set Drug Use 4.9K
Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in Concert Music 50 Cent Laughs Off Young Buck's Warning About Trolling Big Meech 6.8K
26th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala Honoring Global Ambassador Guy Fieri Music 50 Cent's Latest Antics Drag Lil Baby Into His Beef With Big Meech 11.7K
Comments 0