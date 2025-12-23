50 Cent Clowns Big Meech For Reaching Out To Him Over DMs

50 Cent called out Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory on his Instagram page, Tuesday. In doing so, he shared a screenshot of Meech allegedly reaching out to him and asking to work together again in his DMs. "Work on what. He’s an actor, he don’t want to sell dope fool. You watching to much FORCE," 50 captioned the screenshot.

Despite collaborating on the iconic Starz series, BMF, 50 Cent and Big Meech had a major falling out earlier this year. 50 complained about Meech and his son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., linking up with his longtime rival, Rick Ross. While Lil Meech tried to de-escalate the situation, 50 doubled down, labeling Big Meech a "rat" in numerous posts online.

50 Cent even criticized Big Meech for not being more supportive of Lil Meech's acting career. “Why old boy didn’t look out for Me Me and send him to acting school BIG SCREECH?” he wrote in one post caught by AllHipHop. “All your people that was out did nothing for him. You come home thinking you the black Pablo Escobar and f*cked him up. I helped your family make over 5 million legit dollars it’s not my fault it’s all gone. You think people don't want to see you shine so bad you wearing the baby's jewelry. B*tch give the baby back his jewelry!”

50 Cent's Beefs

Big Meech and Lil Meech are far from the only people 50 Cent has been feuding with on social media as of late. Following the release of his new Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, he's been trading shots with tons of critics of the project. These have included Ja Rule, Marlon Wayans, and many more.