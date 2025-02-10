50 Cent Laughs Off Young Buck's Warning About Trolling Big Meech

50 Cent isn't fazed by Young Buck warning him to stop trolling Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory. The former G-Unit member advised 50 to "quit playing" with the BMF co-founder in a video on social media as 50 continues to call him out online. “Shout out to Big Meech, welcome home,” Buck began. “Quit playing with dude, quit playing with dude. I’mma say that much.”

Responding to Buck's clip on Instagram on Monday morning, 50 brought up the past allegations he's made about the rapper's sexuality. “This fool fell out with me because he like boys,” 50 Cent wrote. “I didn’t tell him to go loving on a Tr*nny he couldn’t resist like that Bussy.” Buck previously discussed being “catfished” by a transwoman during an interview with VladTV in 2021.

Why Are 50 Cent & Big Meech Feuding?

50 has been feuding with Big Meech since he teamed up with Rick Ross for a "welcome home" concert in Florida in celebration of the end of his prison sentence. 50 responded by sharing a picture of a rat on Instagram with the sentence, “I think I’m Big Meech," below it. He added in the caption: "The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth." Meech labeled 50 an "internet gangster" in response to his posts. 50 later also leaked messages between himself and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.