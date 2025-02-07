Rick Ross Continues To Taunt 50 Cent Over His Beef With Big Meech By Teasing His Own "BMF" Film

Ross is giving Fif some of his own medicine.

Fans of the New York rapper and TV juggernaut respected him for holding Big Meech accountable for switching sides on the team. However, Rick Ross has zero sympathy for his bitter rival. After hearing about 50's angry post, he decided to taunt him mercilessly. "He took a picture with Rick Ross!" he said in a video while pretending to cry. "You like a h*e, n****. Put your back against the wall and just slide down."

Rozay really got under Fif's skin earlier this week after Big Meech, co-founder of BMF, linked with the MMG label head. The G-Unit boss is more upset with the latter though, especially since he's the one that seemingly decided to assist Ross with his "Welcome Home" concert in Florida later this month. He even went as far as to call Meech a "rat" by posting a picture of the rodent on his IG. Fif then captioned that post, "I think I’m Big Meech. The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with (Tammy Cowin) her tell all Docu reveals the truth."

All are great choices, concluding that, "It’s a lot of legends. This is going to be big; I can feel it." He took a moment to have a good, long laugh before hyping himself up and dragging 50 down. "When you talking to a major player such as myself, the moves I make I most definitely have an agenda. I don’t do anything to piss off a little peon, you know what I mean? It’s bigger…the world is much bigger."

Rick Ross is not letting up on 50 Cent whatsoever, as he recently took to his Instagram Live to troll him again over Big Meech. Per AllHipHop, Rozay hopped on the platform to let his fans (and Fif) know that he's considering making his own BMF production. "I do want to do a BMF film. Because you’ve been entertained by a lackluster small budget series," he said while taking a shot at 50's Starz TV series surrounding the drug gang. "Now it’s time to do a big budget film. Which director?" He then went on to list a handful of big names including, "F. Gary Gray, Antoine Fuqua and Quentin Tarantino."

