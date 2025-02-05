Big Meech Returns Fire Against 50 Cent Amid Beef Over "Rat" Accusations

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory fired back at 50 Cent on social media after the BMF executive producer called him a "rat" for teaming up with Rick Ross for a "Welcome Home" concert in Florida. Taking to his Instagram page, Meech labeled 50 an "internet gangster." He shared a picture of the two of them from after his prison release and posted a rat over 50's face.

Fans in the comments section had mixed feelings about the feud. "It wasn’t worth the comeback BM. Sometimes silence is more powerful. This IG is taking real G’s out of solid character," one fan wrote. Another posted: "50 was fan of Meech and now his heart broken.." Others came to 50's defense in the comments section. "He’s not a internet Gangster. He’s a guy who made your son very famous and added a bigger legacy to your name. And you did business with an opposition of his who did nothing for you but shout you out in a song…" one user wrote. Check out Meech's full post on Instagram below.

Big Meech Calls Out 50 Cent

As for how 50 kicked off the feud, he shared a picture of a rat on Instagram with the sentence, “I think I’m Big Meech," below it, while writing in the caption: "The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth." Cowin, who has previously faced accusations of being a police informant, serves as a producer on BMF. The drama eventually earned a response from Rick Ross, who shared a video of himself mocking 50. "He took a picture with Rick Ross!" Ross mimicked while pretending to cry. "You like a hoe, n***a. Put your back against the wall and just slide down."