Eminem and Jordan Brand have created some of the rarest sneakers in history. These collaborations blend hip-hop culture with sneaker excellence. Each pair tells a unique story about Eminem's career and influence.

From friends-and-family releases to charity auctions, these kicks are legendary. Here's the ranking of every Eminem x Air Jordan sneaker release:

5. Air Jordan 3 "Super Bowl"

Image via English Sole

The Air Jordan 3 "Super Bowl" was made exclusively for Eminem's appearance at Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's Super Bowl halftime show performance. Only 10 pairs exist, making it incredibly rare.

The design features classic Fire Red colors with unique personal touches. Eminem's reverse "E" logo appears on the tongue. The heel includes a Jason Voorhees mask and Slim Shady branding. The sneaker perfectly captures the Super Bowl's energy.

It arrived during a massive cultural moment for hip-hop. The limited production keeps resale values extremely high. Most fans will never see these in person. They represent Eminem's continued partnership with Jordan Brand.

Despite the low production, they lack the historical weight of earlier releases. The Super Bowl connection adds hype but not enough legacy.

These are still grails for any serious collector, and the design quality matches Jordan Brand's premium standards. This collaboration shows their relationship remains strong after two decades.

4. Air Jordan 2 "The Way I Am"

Image via StockX

This collaboration holds deep personal meaning for Eminem. The Air Jordan 2 was his first pair of Jordans growing up. He chose this model to promote his autobiography of the same name.

The design features grey suede and black leather throughout. Em's handwritten lyrics cover the mudguard and collar. Only 313 pairs were made, honoring Detroit's area code. The shoe was released exclusively through the Air Jordan Flight Club online.

Resale prices quickly shot into the thousands. The personal connection makes this release special for longtime fans. It shows Eminem's respect for his sneaker history. The grey and black colorway keeps things understated but premium.

These aren't as flashy as other Eminem Jordans. However, the storytelling element elevates their significance. Collectors appreciate the literary connection and Detroit pride. The limited run makes them nearly impossible to find. This release proved Eminem could move beyond the Jordan 4.

3. Air Jordan 4 x Carhartt "Black Chrome"

Image via StockX

This three-way collaboration brought together Detroit's finest brands. Eminem, Jordan Brand, and Carhartt created something truly unique. The black Carhartt canvas upper gives serious workwear vibes.

Chrome eyelets provide bold contrast against the dark base. A translucent outsole adds modern sneaker technology. The heel features Eminem's reverse "E" and Jason's hockey mask. Only 10 pairs were auctioned on eBay for charity.

The auction raised $227,000 for the Marshall Mathers Foundation. Proceeds supported music education programs in Michigan. The Carhartt connection celebrates Detroit's blue-collar roots. This collaboration perfectly represents Eminem's hometown pride.

The design balances premium materials with rugged construction. Resale prices consistently stay above $30,000. Some pairs have sold for over $40,000.

The charity aspect adds meaningful purpose beyond hype. This release shows how sneaker culture can give back. The Carhartt partnership was unexpected but brilliant.

2. Air Jordan 4 "Encore" 2017 Retro

Image via StockX

Jordan Brand brought back the legendary "Encore" colorway for charity. Only 23 pairs were produced for a StockX raffle. The proceeds supported Eminem's Marshall Mathers Foundation again.

The 2017 version features slight differences from the original. These changes help distinguish the retro from the 2005 release. The blue suede and red accents are still there. Fans donated $10 for chances to win the shoes.

The raffle generated massive excitement in sneaker culture. Resale prices reached nearly $20,000 for this version. While less rare than the original, it's still incredibly limited. The retro gave fans a second chance at owning history.

It proved the Encore's lasting impact on sneaker culture. The charity angle made the hype feel purposeful. This release showed Eminem's ongoing commitment to giving back. The blue colorway remains one of Jordan Brand's boldest.

Few collaborations can command this much resale value years later. The 2017 retro cemented the Encore's legendary status.

1. Air Jordan 4 "Encore" 2005

Image via Sotheby's

This is the most legendary Eminem sneaker ever created. Only 50 pairs were made for friends and family. The blue suede construction stands out immediately. Red, grey, and black accents complete the eye-catching design.

Encore branding appears on the tongue and heel. This was Eminem's first-ever Air Jordan collaboration. It dropped during the peak of his commercial success. The shoe commemorated his fourth studio album. The blue colorway came from a rejected Undefeated sample.

Eminem spotted it at Nike headquarters and made it his own. Resale prices have hit tens of thousands of dollars, with some pairs selling for over $50,000 at auction. The Encore defined what a celebrity sneaker collab could be. It set the standard for exclusivity in sneaker culture.