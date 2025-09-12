ranking-the-8-best-air-jordan-4-collabs-you-might-have-missed

The Air Jordan 4 is no stranger to the spotlight. From Travis Scott to Union LA, some collabs dominate headlines and resale charts. But beneath those giants are releases that slipped through the cracks, shoes tied to local stories, one-off celebrity projects, or ultra-limited runs that most people never had a shot at.

These collabs may not get the same hype, but they shaped the AJ4’s legacy in their own way. Whether overlooked at release or hidden behind impossible odds, these are the 8 best Air Jordan 4 collabs you might have missed...

8. Air Jordan 4 x Olivia Kim “No Cover”

Image via StockX

The Olivia Kim “No Cover” 4 came out in 2019 as part of Nike’s “No Cover” collection, celebrating women in sneaker culture. This collab featured a sleek black pony hair upper with tonal details, giving the AJ4 a luxe feel.

While the design was bold, it didn’t generate the same hype as other collabs released that year, partly because Olivia Kim was more known in fashion circles than among mainstream sneakerheads. Many missed it entirely, distracted by bigger names dominating SNKRS.

Yet, the shoe remains one of the most unique AJ4s, with its premium textures and subtle detailing. For those who know, it’s a hidden gem. It's one of the few collabs that leaned heavily into a women’s lifestyle perspective while still honoring the heritage of the Jordan 4.

7. Air Jordan 4 x Levi’s “Black Denim”

Image via StockX

The Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 collab is best remembered for the blue denim version, but the “Black Denim” pair often goes overlooked. Released in 2018 alongside its lighter counterpart, this edition featured a full black denim upper with gum soles and co-branded patches.

The shoe’s materials were outstanding, designed to age like jeans, developing a personal patina over time. However, many sneakerheads slept on this one, since the Levi’s collab hype centered on the classic blue version. Some even dismissed it as just another denim shoe.

Years later, the "Black Denim" 4 has gained a quiet cult following, recognized for its versatility and durability. It’s one of those pairs that looked better the more you wore it, but at release it was overshadowed by flashier Jordans.

Today, it feels like one of the most wearable collabs that flew under the radar.

6. Air Jordan 4 x KAWS “Friends & Family Grey”

Image via Drake

When KAWS collaborated with Jordan Brand in 2017, the black and grey AJ4s caused chaos. But while the black pair got most of the shine, the “Friends & Family Grey” edition often gets overlooked outside serious collectors.

Featuring premium grey suede and the artist’s signature XX branding on the heel, it was the more subtle of the two designs. Because it was so limited, most sneaker fans never even saw a pair in hand, leading to less chatter compared to other collabs.

It wasn’t as loud as some collabs that year, but among those who appreciate craftsmanship, it’s considered one of the best AJ4s ever made. People missed it because access was nearly impossible, and attention drifted to pairs that were at least somewhat attainable.

5. Air Jordan 4 x PSG “Bordeaux”

Image via StockX

The PSG “Bordeaux” 4s dropped in 2020 as part of Jordan Brand’s ongoing partnership with Paris Saint-Germain. The collab offered a clean take on the AJ4, with a white leather base accented by deep burgundy and black hits.

While the shoe looked sharp and wearable, it didn’t cause the same frenzy as Travis Scott or Off-White collabs happening around the same time. Many overlooked it, thinking of it as “just another PSG release.” But the Bordeaux 4s have aged well.

They are versatile, and the football connection adds a layer of crossover appeal. For sneakerheads who skipped them, it was a missed chance to grab a solid collab that balanced subtlety with style. While not flashy, the "PSG" 4s stand as proof that not every great Jordan needs chaos to be memorable.

4. Air Jordan 4 x Carhartt x Eminem “Encore”

Image via StockX

The Carhartt x Eminem “Encore” AJ4 is one of the rarest Jordans ever made, but many people still don’t talk about it. Released in 2015, the collab was limited to just 10 pairs for friends and family, later auctioned for charity.

Built with Carhartt’s rugged black canvas, silver accents, and Eminem branding, it was a sharp and wearable design. However, because it was so inaccessible, the wider sneaker community often left it out of the conversation.

It became one of those collabs known more for resale prices than for design. Most sneakerheads only saw them in photos, never in stores. That exclusivity made it a legend, but it also meant people missed it in real time.

For collectors, though, this is one of the greatest AJ4s ever, blending hip-hop, workwear, and basketball heritage in a single shoe.

3. Air Jordan 4 x Undefeated Sample

Image via mc1snkrs

The "Undefeated" 4 is often called one of the greatest collabs of all time, but because it never released to the public, many missed out. Only 72 pairs were made, given to friends and family of the LA boutique in 2005.

The olive nubuck upper, orange accents, and military-inspired patch on the tongue made them distinct from any other AJ4. At the time, sneaker blogs and forums were buzzing, but access was non-existent.

For many younger sneakerheads, this pair remains a legend they’ve only read about. It gets overshadowed today by more visible collabs, but it set the standard for exclusivity.

People may have missed it simply because it wasn’t meant for them but its influence shaped how collabs work today. The Undefeated 4 is definitely the ultimate “you had to be there” sneaker.

2. Air Jordan 4 x Manila

Image via StockX

The Manila AJ4 released in 2020 exclusively in the Philippines, making it nearly impossible for global sneakerheads to get. With its striking green leather upper inspired by the nation’s flag and local culture, the design was bold and personal.

Limited to just 150 pairs, the release was tied to the opening of Nike Manila, further cementing its local exclusivity. Many sneaker fans around the world completely missed it, either because they didn’t know about the drop or couldn’t access it.

While other collabs got worldwide exposure, the Manila 4 felt like a hidden treasure. For Filipino sneakerheads, it became a point of pride. For everyone else, it became another grail seen only in photos. Its scarcity explains why people missed it, but its design proves it deserved more global attention.

1. Air Jordan 4 x Wahlburgers “Wahlburger”

Image via StockX

The Wahlburgers AJ4 might be one of the most overlooked celebrity collabs ever. Created for Mark Wahlberg’s restaurant chain in 2018, the sneaker featured a bright green suede upper with the Wahlburgers “W” logo on the tongue.

It is quirky, personal, and unlike anything else in the Jordan 4 lineup. However, because it wasn’t a public release and pairs were extremely limited, most people didn’t even know it existed at first. By the time photos circulated, bigger collabs had already stolen the spotlight.