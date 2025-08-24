5-best-air-jordan-4-collabs-that-rival-the-undefeated-air-jordan-4

The Undefeated Air Jordan 4 is often considered the pinnacle of AJ4 collaborations, but it’s not the only one that’s left a lasting mark. Over the years, the AJ4 has been reimagined through partnerships that brought fresh stories, premium materials, and cultural impact to the table.

From luxury fashion houses to streetwear staples, these collabs pushed the silhouette beyond its OG roots. They also proved that the AJ4 can still evolve while holding onto its legendary status.

5. Union LA x Air Jordan 4

When Union LA dropped their take on the Air Jordan 4 in 2020, it was instantly polarizing. The stitched-down tongue threw sneakerheads off, and plenty of people dismissed it before giving it a chance.

But once pairs hit the streets, the details started to shine. The premium mesh and suede, the bold color blocking, and the fact that the tongue could be unstiched to reveal the classic look gave the collab a layered personality.

Over time, what started as controversy turned into one of the most celebrated AJ4s of the last decade. Union had already shaken things up with their AJ1 collabs, but the AJ4 proved they were rethinking Jordans entirely.

The Union 4 is important because it challenged sneakerheads to see something familiar in a new way, and that kind of risk-taking is rare in collabs today.

4. Levi’s x Air Jordan 4

The Levi’s x Air Jordan 4 from 2018 was one of the most creative spins on the silhouette we’ve ever seen. Instead of relying on nostalgia, Jordan Brand and Levi’s wrapped the shoe in raw denim, complete with a Levi’s tag on the tongue.

It came in three colors: indigo, black, and white. Each one breaking from traditional sneaker materials. At first, sneakerheads weren’t sure what to think. Denim shoes can be tricky, and covering the AJ4, a model known for its sharp overlays, was a gamble.

But the beauty of the Levi’s 4 revealed itself over time. The denim aged and frayed with wear, turning every pair into something unique, like your favorite jeans. That natural aging process gave the sneaker life beyond its release day.

While it doesn’t have the cultural mythology of Undefeated, the Levi’s collab deserves respect for reimagining the AJ4 in a way that nobody saw coming.

3. A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4 “Violet Ore”

When A Ma Maniere unveiled the “Violet Ore” AJ4 in 2022, it immediately felt different from other collabs. James Whitner’s boutique had already redefined Jordan collabs with the AJ1 and AJ3, but the AJ4 took that vision and refined it further.

The "Violet Ore" suede gave the shoe a muted, sophisticated palette that contrasted against the AJ4’s bold, militaristic design. The quilted lining added a sense of luxury, but it was more than just material upgrades.

A Ma Maniere infused the shoe with meaning, tying it to themes of resilience, community, and the idea of sneakers as more than just consumer goods. For many sneakerheads, it became the first modern collab that really stood next to Undefeated in terms of cultural weight.

The "Violet Ore" AJ4 showed that storytelling and restraint could be just as powerful as rarity or flash. It’s a shoe that feels timeless, destined to age with dignity while hype cycles come and go.

2. Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack”

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack” is one of the most influential sneaker releases of the late 2010s. Dropping in 2018, the bright blue nubuck upper, accented by red lining and black details, instantly set it apart.

The colorway paid tribute to the Houston Oilers, connecting the shoe to Travis’s hometown, but its impact went way beyond regional pride. At the time, Travis was transitioning from rap star to full cultural force: music, fashion, and sneakers.

The AJ4 “Cactus Jack” became a cornerstone of that moment, a shoe that symbolized not just a collab but a shift in who dictated sneaker culture. Some argue it’s overrated, carried more by celebrity hype than design innovation, and that criticism isn’t wrong.

But ignoring its influence would be a mistake. The Travis AJ4 reminded the world that sneakers could sit at the center of pop culture in ways bigger than just basketball or retro storytelling.

1. Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4

The Eminem x Carhartt x Air Jordan 4 is as close as any sneaker has come to rivaling the Undefeated. Released in 2015 as a friends-and-family pair and charity auction exclusive, its scarcity alone made it instantly legendary.

But the design carried weight too. The rugged black Carhartt canvas gave the AJ4 an industrial toughness, accented by chrome lace tabs and subtle detailing. Eminem’s ties to Detroit and his Shady Records empire stitched into the heel gave it layers of cultural context.

For most sneakerheads, this pair exists more as myth than reality as a grail seen in photos, never in person. But that distance only adds to its power. The Eminem 4 wasn’t about mass appeal or retail lines, it was about merging music, workwear, and sneaker culture into something rare and purposeful.

It proved that the AJ4 could hold space at the highest level of sneaker storytelling, right next to Undefeated’s throne.

The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 is set to return on August 28th, dropping through SNKRS with a retail price of $230. Nearly two decades after its original release, the olive nubuck and orange-accented grail is finally coming back to the people.