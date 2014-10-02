Travi$ Scott is one of the more elusive and eccentric emcee/producers currently operating in the rap game. After getting his start in the high school duos The Graduates and The Classmates, he moved to Los Angeles and caught the attention of Epic Records, T.I. and eventually Kanye West, and is now signed to Epic, Grand Hustle and the Very GOOD Beats wing of Ye's GOOD Music imprint. Throughout his young career, the Houston native has already collaborated with the likes of Meek Mill, the Migos, Audio Push, King Chip, John Legend, Ty Dolla $ign, Fredo Santana, Tinashe, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Birdman, Diddy, Trinidad James, B.o.B., 2 Chainz, Young Dro, Trae Tha Truth, Chuck Inglish, Hit-Boy, Pusha T and more, having released his debut mixtape Owl Pharaoh in May of 2013. Most recently, he appeared in LRG's Fall 2013 Lookbook, described the 2013 BET Awards cyphers as "ass", and appeared on the cover of The Fader. Stay tuned for the further adventures of the Owl Pharaoh.