Travis Scott Finally Unveils His “UTOPIA” On Long-Awaited New Album

Well, after years of build-up, teases, and anticipation- plus every theory, promo op, and rumor under the sun- we finally got it. Travis Scott just released his newest album UTOPIA, five years after his last full-length studio project ASTROWORLD, and it’s… too early to say whether it’s better. Jokes aside, La Flame certainly wasn’t kidding around when he said that these sessions reminded him of the Owl Pharaoh and Rodeo days. Moreover, this is a more rap-centric and darker sound compared to his last LP, and it makes for a refined refresher on what makes him so special as an artist. Of course, there’s a lot to address on this album thematically, from the festival tragedy to changes in his personal life, but he makes sure that the music is the meat of the matter, at least on your first couple of listens.

Furthermore, we don’t want to spoil any features on this album just yet; but rest assured that there are some genuine surprises and standouts here. Not only that, but Travis Scott, Mike Dean, Kanye West, Metro Boomin, Hit-Boy, and many more amazing producers crafted this sonic land with a lot of care. Still, there’s a decidedly raw presentation to the vocal mixing, drum timbres, and woozy, ethereal, and dramatic synths here that keep things gruff and rugged. As such, UTOPIA comes off as one of the most cohesive and complete statements of the Houston MC’s career so far. It feels like a reflection on all his past work, even if the vision here isn’t as laser-focused as some of his other albums.

Regardless, there’s a lot to chew on with UTOPIA, whether you’re talking about the gorgeous and otherworldly production or Trav’s return to rapid-fire and thematic verses. It’s impossible to decipher every message and intent behind this album as of writing this article, as it’s only been a couple of hours. But it seems like Travis has something to say on this album, and wants to unlock that same ambition, drive, and wonder in the listener through his pen and the boards. If you haven’t heard UTOPIA yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and peep the tracklist below. Let us know what your favorite track off the album is so far in the comments below, as well. Also, check out his film this weekend if you get a chance and come back to HNHH for the latest on Travis Scott.

Tracklist

1. HYAENA

2. THANK GOD

3. MODERN JAM

4. MY EYES

5. GOD’S COUNTRY

6. SIRENS

7. MELTDOWN

8. FEIN

9. DELRESTO (ECHOES)

10. I KNOW ?

11. TOPIA TWINS

12. CIRCUS MAXIMUS

13. PARASAIL

14. SKITZO

15. LOST FOREVER

16. LOOOVE

17. K-POP

18. TELEKINESIS

19. TIL FURTHER NOTICE

