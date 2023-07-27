Travis Scott Promises To Proceed With Pyramids Of Giza Concert

Travis Scott’s rollout for Utopia was met with a few hiccups over these past few weeks. Although the album stands as one of the most-anticipated of the year, Scott’s provided very little information. Last week, he dropped off the first single from the project, “K-Pop” ft. Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, which debuted at #1 on Spotify U.S.and #2 on the platforms’ global charts. Still, the rapper initially intended to make a massive spectacle of its release with a concert at the Pyramids of Giza – an effort that was ultimately thwarted.

The Egypt Music Syndicate revoked the license for Travis Scott’s performance earlier this month. A spokesperson for the Egypt Music Syndicate, Mohammed Abdullah, cited social media information that claimed they discovered “peculiar rituals performed” at Scott’s shows that contradicted their “authentic societal values and traditions.” In response, Live Nation said that the concert would move forward while Scott later had to issue a statement on behalf of Cactus Jack pleading for approval for the concert. Live Nation later cited technical issues and said they would be issuing refunds.

Travis Scott Speaks Out

In a series of tweets, Travis Scott reiterated that it was logistics that prevented the show from moving forward, promising his Egyptian fans a make-up concert in the future. “Egypt at the pyramids will happen but due to demand and detail logistics they just need a bit of time to set lay on lands,” he wrote. “I will keep you posted on a date which will be soon love you allll.” On the upside, he confirmed that he has other concerts in place. “I had 4 more of these types of experiences in other places. COORDINATES SOON REACH,” he added.

Utopia comes five years after the release of Travis Scott’s magnum opus, Astroworld. The rapper continued to release a handful of singles since then, although the tragedy that occurred at Astroworld Festival in 2021 seemingly created another setback in the release of Utopia. At this point, he’s yet to unveil the tracklist but he’s shared several different versions of the cover art. Utopia drops on Friday, July 28th at midnight.