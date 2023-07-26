Travis Scott’s Show At The Pyramids Of Giza Is Officially Cancelled

Travis Scott’s performance at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt has been officially canceled. Though the news is certainly a let down, it doesn’t come as too much of a shock. Last week, the show was rumored to be canceled because Egyptian officials thought it could “[tamper] with the societal values, customs, and traditions of Egypt and the Arab world.” With that being said, Live Nation’s statement on the cancellation cites “production issues” as the catalyst instead.

“We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza is cancelled,” their statement begins. “Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired.” Live Nation then went on to assure fans that they’d be receiving refunds for any tickets they’ve purchased, apologizing for the inconvenience.

Travis Scott Won’t Perform In Egypt On July 28

Live Nation just released a statement officially cancelling Travis Scott’s Utopia release concert in Egypt 💔 pic.twitter.com/xHoidpglV5 — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) July 26, 2023

Luckily, Travis Scott recently confirmed that UTOPIA will be released this Friday (July 28). He’s also dropped some of the artwork for the album, revealing that the main cover will be shared with fans tomorrow (July 27). He told Twitter followers today that he’s been listening to Owl Pharaoh and Rodeo ahead of the release.

Travis also announced that he’ll be releasing a film called Circus Maximus, which hits theaters tomorrow (July 27). “AHHHHHH CANT BELIEVE WE FINALLLLY HEREEEEEEEEEEEE!!! LETSSS EATTTTT,” he captioned the trailer this morning. “I WROTE [AND] DIRECTED THIS WITH SOME OF MY FAVORITE DIRECTORS,” he continued, “WE FOUND UTOPIA AROUND THE WORLD AND CANT WAIT TO EXPERIENCE THIS WITH [YOU]. SEE YOU IN UTOPIA.” The artist worked alongside A24 to bring Circus Maximus to life. The film is described as “a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe,” which also features music from UTOPIA. It serves as an “exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes,” according to its description.

