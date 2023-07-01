Travis Scott Drops “K-Pop,” Fans Declare It Song Of The Summer

Travis Scott has been teasing Utopia for months at this point. Although the album release date has not been 100 percent confirmed, it would appear as though July 28th is the day. Overall, fans are very excited about this project, and rightfully so. It promises to be one of the biggest releases of the entire year. Moreover, Travis is promising a whole new sound with this one, which is an exciting prospect. Either way, his supporters better strap in for what could be album of the year.

This morning, Travis Scott dropped the first Utopia single “K-Pop.” This song features the likes of The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. Overall, it is a song that was made with streaming numbers in mind. Moreover, it has a dance quality to it that makes it the perfect track for the summer. However, this was not the sound people were expecting for Utopia. While appearing on iHeartRadio, Scott made it clear that this song is just the opening of the gates for a “raw” experience.

Travis Scott x The Weeknd x Bad Bunny

Of course, with such a big release comes some even bigger reactions. As you can see in the tweets below, fans had a lot to say about the new song. For the most part, many are saying that Travis, The Weeknd, and Bad Bunny make an amazing trio. Additionally, there are those who are calling it the perfect song for the summer. However, others are saying this is a very obvious money grab that will boost Travis’ numbers once Utopia officially drops.

Twitter Reacts

“K-Pop the most obvious stream grab song I’ve heard in awhile,” one user wrote. “Travis Scott straight up hit chasing with no shame at all getting Bad Bunny and The Weeknd on one song then naming it K-pop of all things,” said another. Let us know what you think of the song, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

