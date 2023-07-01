Travis Scott Points To Utopia, Texas In New Billboard

Travis Scott has a lot of fans waiting around with bated breath for his new album, Utopia. Overall, this could very well be the biggest album of the entire year. However, no one knows when the album is actually going to be released. Some thought we would get the album this Friday. Although, with Travis set to perform in Egypt on July 28th, people are circling next week on their calendars. Needless to say, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding this album, and no one knows what to make of it.

If you have been paying attention to the rollout, you know that there have been quite a few billboards. The first two billboards contained a clock that was pointed to 7:21. Moreover, the second billboard had a lock combination to a briefcase with the same exact numbers. Now, however, a third billboard has surfaced, and it contains an interesting set of coordinates. If you were type them into google, you would be pointed towards a small town in Texas called Utopia.

Travis Scott With Another Teaser

New Travis Scott ‘Utopia’ billboards with coordinates have been spotted 👀 pic.twitter.com/OBdE9sPjMv — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 18, 2023

Of course, this is a very appropriate town to promote the album. Texas is Travis Scott’s home state. Although he is from Houston, you cannot discount his ties to the entire state. Whether or not Travis has plans to visit Utopia, remains to be seen. However, if one thing is for certain, it is that he wants to continue teasing the album. At this point, all fans can do is really just guess. Hopefully, we get some concrete details sooner rather than later.

For now, there isn’t a single song that has been confirmed for the project. We don’t even know who the features are going to be. The only thing we can sort of guess is that “Lost Forever” with Westside Gunn will be on the album. Travis Scott has performed the song at various shows as of late. Moreover, Westside Gunn was in Egypt this past week, which led to more speculation. Once again, nothing is confirmed and the fans are beginning to get restless. Let us know your thoughts on this rollout, down below.

