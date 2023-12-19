Billboard
- MusicLatto Fans Vandalize Ice Spice's Promo Billboard In AtlantaWe have to give both these stars (and fans) credit for their creativity and commitment, although it's still sad to see them feuding.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice Seemingly Sends "Think U The Sh*t" Billboards To Atlanta, Fans Still Think Latto Won The BeefSpice may have just responded to Latto filming on her block.By Ben Mock
- MusicKanye West And Ty Dolla $ign To Host Two More Listening Parties In ItalyThe events will take place in two different cities later this month.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion & "HISS" Fail To Crack Billboard Top 10 A Week After Going Number OneNow that the Nicki Minaj beef has died down significantly, folks are now back to waiting for the Houston MC's next move.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicIce Spice Lands Highest Charting Single With "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)"Ice Spice is climbing the Billboard charts.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Spends His 500th Week On The Artist 100 ChartHe's been on every edition of the chart since its inception. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Nas X's New Single Scores Middling Hot 100 DebutThe song was controversial long before it was even released. By Lavender Alexandria
- Music21 Savage Scores Two Top 10 Hits On The Hot 100"redrum" and "nee-nah" are the rapper's newest top 10 hits.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSexyy Red Shows Off Her Freaky Hidden TalentSexyy Red's talent goes far beyond rapping.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJack Harlow Spends A Third Week At Number One With "Lovin' On Me"The song will be challenged by Ariana Grande's new single next week.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSexyy Red Shares More Maternity Pics, Slams Folks Trying To Find Baby DaddyIn addition, the "SkeeYee" hitmaker also spoke on people criticizing her for always talking about sexuality, which she thinks is a false claim.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" Jumps Back To Number 1 On The Hot 100Harlow's newest single returned to the top spot after a month of Christmas songs.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMichael Jackson's Name Appears In Jeffrey Epstein Documents, Though No Accusations Are MadeJackson was mentioned by one of Epstein's accusers in court, though she doesn't accuse him of anything.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCardi B Shares PSA After Fans Surprise Her With Billboard Despite Outbursts"If you not Bardi gang you should mind your f*cking business," Cardi B says.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsRick Ross Surprises Girlfriend Cristina Mackey With Billboard Of Her IG In DubaiMackey's page boasts plenty of photos of the two of them and their luxurious excursions.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicThe Alchemist Reacts To Billboard's "Best Hip-Hop Producers" List SnubWe can't imagine Uncle Al missing out on a Top 25 Rap Producers list, but he brought up the only support he needs: his mother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Video Of Hater Hiding Copies Of Her New AlbumNicki tagged Billboard in her repost of the video.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicIce Spice Reportedly Earns "Billboard" Female Hip-Hop Album Of The Year As Rapper's Flag Spotted Over Capitol RecordsAwards and teasers are a fitting end to the rapper's breakout year.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Sample Causes Billie Eilish Song To Return To The ChartsThe sample appears on the opening track of "Pink Friday 2."By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Scores Her First Ever Number One Hit On The Gospel ChartsHer song "Blessings" hit the number-one spot. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYoung Thug Supported By "Free Jeffery" Billboard In Times SquareFans are supporting Young Thug in Times Square.By Cole Blake