Kendrick Lamar and SZA easily ended the year with the highest-grossing rap tour of 2025, according to a new report from Billboard. The outlet notes that their Grand National Tour brought in $369.6M worldwide. The ranking tracked earnings between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025.

The $369.6M figure is significantly higher than the rest of the top 10, with Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia: The World Tour coming in at second place with $174.5M. Other tours to make the list include Nelly's Where The Party At Tour, $uicideboy$'s Grey Day Tour, Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour, Wu-Tang Clan's Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Make America Slime Again Tour, among others.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA kicked off the Grand National Tour in April with a show in Minneapolis, but before that, they performed together during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The tour ended up consisting of 47 shows across Europe, North America, Australia, and South America.

Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

In addition to announcing the Grand National Tour as the highest-grossing tour of 2025, Billboard also recently named Kendrick Lamar the top Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. That selection was determined by activity from the weekly Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts dated Oct. 26, 2024, through Oct. 18, 2025.

Helping secure Lamar's dominance over the charts was his 2024 album, GNX. The project featured collaborations with a number of other artists, including SZA, Dody6, Lefty Gunplay, Wallie the Sensei, Siete7x, Roddy Ricch, AzChike, Hitta J3, YoungThreat, and Peysoh. It debuted at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and spent seven weeks at the top.