Kendrick Lamar & SZA Finish 2025 With The Highest Grossing Rap Tour Of The Year

BY Cole Blake 139 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA and recording artist Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar and SZA performed a total of 47 shows across the world with one another for the "Grand National Tour."

Kendrick Lamar and SZA easily ended the year with the highest-grossing rap tour of 2025, according to a new report from Billboard. The outlet notes that their Grand National Tour brought in $369.6M worldwide. The ranking tracked earnings between October 1, 2024, and September 30, 2025.

The $369.6M figure is significantly higher than the rest of the top 10, with Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia: The World Tour coming in at second place with $174.5M. Other tours to make the list include Nelly's Where The Party At Tour, $uicideboy$'s Grey Day Tour, Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour, Wu-Tang Clan's Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Make America Slime Again Tour, among others.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA kicked off the Grand National Tour in April with a show in Minneapolis, but before that, they performed together during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The tour ended up consisting of 47 shows across Europe, North America, Australia, and South America.

Read More: Drake Shows Off Ridiculous 1-of-1 NASCAR Spec Rolls-Royce

Kendrick Lamar's "GNX"

In addition to announcing the Grand National Tour as the highest-grossing tour of 2025, Billboard also recently named Kendrick Lamar the top Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. That selection was determined by activity from the weekly Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts dated Oct. 26, 2024, through Oct. 18, 2025. 

Helping secure Lamar's dominance over the charts was his 2024 album, GNX. The project featured collaborations with a number of other artists, including SZA, Dody6, Lefty Gunplay, Wallie the Sensei, Siete7x, Roddy Ricch, AzChike, Hitta J3, YoungThreat, and Peysoh. It debuted at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and spent seven weeks at the top.

His collaboration with SZA, "luther," ended 2025 as the most popular rap song of the year. Additionally, his other tracks, "TV Off," "Not Like Us," and "Squabble Up," ranked inside the top five. He also held the ninth most popular song in the genre with "Peekaboo."

Read More: HNHH Holidays: 15 Festive Films Starring Your Favorite Rappers & R&B Icons

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Kendrick Lamar Named Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year 1048
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar Falls Off The Hot 100 Chart For The 1st Time Since Drake Beef 3.6K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour At Sofi Stadium Made Him First Rapper To Break New Touring Record 49.8K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "Luther" Cracks Top 5 Of Billboard's Top Summer Songs Of 2025 997
Comments 0