A picture of Post Malone and Dan Bilzerian appears in the latest batch of files that the Justice Department released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. In the image, Malone sits on the end of a couch, posing next to Bilzerian and two redacted women. The context remains unclear, but Bilzerian previously uploaded an unredacted version of the photo to Facebook in 2018.

Notably, with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the DOJ must release nearly all documents and images related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. In turn, the public now has access to millions of pages of material. Much of it is not incriminating, and neither Post Malone nor Dan Bilzerian is under investigation for any wrongdoing.

Bilzerian has already addressed the situation in multiple posts on X (formerly Twitter). "Every pic I posted on my IG is in the files w girls faces blacked out," he replied to the picture featuring Post Malone. In response to another photo, he wrote: "This was Thailand and that girl is in her 30s r*tard."

Last week, Bilzerian ranted about Jeffrey Epstein in a pair of posts on X. "'The Epstein Files are a democrat Hoax.' Trump is such a piece of sh*t for gaslighting us to protect pedophiles," he wrote. In another post, he added: "We need public executions for everyone implicated in the Epstein child sex trafficking and torture rituals."

Celebrities In The Epstein Files

Post Malone and Dan Bilzerian aren't the only celebrities to make appearances in the newest Epstein files. Eminem, Pusha T, and Jay-Z's names pop up in different crisis intake reports, which cite anonymous tips made to an open phone line. Similarly, some of these reports lack credibility.

President Donald Trump also makes several appearances in the Epstein files, which prompted Trevor Noah to joke about him and the human trafficker at the Grammy Awards. "That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland," Noah said. "Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out on with Bill Clinton." The remark prompted Trump to threaten him with a defamation lawsuit.