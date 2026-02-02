Donald Trump says he's going to take legal action against Trevor Noah for joking about the President allegedly visiting Jeffrey Epstein's infamous island. In a post on Truth Social, Trump shut down the claim as "false and defamatory."

"That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland," Noah said while hosting the Grammy Awards over the weekend. "Which makes sense, I mean, because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out on with Bill Clinton."

Firing back online, Trump wrote: "The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards."

"Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!" he further wrote. "I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media. Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!"

The drama comes as the Justice Department continues to release various documents related to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. The move has been in response to the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Trump signed it into law last November.

Trevor Noah's Grammy Jokes

Trevor Noah sparked the ire of more than just Donald Trump with his jokes at the Grammy Awards. Nicki Minaj also went on a tirade on social media after he poked fun at her for supporting the Republican Party. "She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump, discussing very important issues," he said.