Lizzo hasn't had the prettiest road to superstardom. Describing herself as America's Next Bop Star, the Detroit-born singer/rapper took a long and winding road to the top. Moving to Houston and Minnesota during her formative years, Lizzo saw many different sceneries growing up. She began rapping as a teenager and, during her stay in Texas, she formed a girl group called the Cornrow Clique. She had been trying to break into the music industry for nearly a decade before experiencing her big break, changing her life with "Truth Hurts."

The song was originally released in 2017 but it wasn't until two years later that it finally started picking up steam. Eventually spending a number of weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, Lizzo became one of the biggest pop stars in the world, becoming a role model for so many in the process.

Starring in the film Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and others, Lizzo is making big moves across the board.