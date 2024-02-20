Life
- Pop CultureKanye West Refuses Bunny Pen While Signing Autographs: WatchYe is a man of the people – but only if they have adequate stationary.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMadonna AIDS Tribute Has Luther Vandross' Estate Addressing His InclusionBefore his death in 2005, Vandross publicly shut down gossip about his dramatic weight loss in the mid-80s being a result of AIDS, which he denied having.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy's Utah Mansion Can Be Yours For $5.5 MillionThe Louisiana native has been living in Olympus Cove while waiting for his gun trial to move forward, as per a federal judge's orders.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Show's DJ Boof Speaks On Staff & Family's Illness TreatmentThe television show's former disc jockey expressed belief that its host should be with her family in Florida amid this difficult time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKeke Palmer Wishes Baby Leodis A Happy Birthday With Heartfelt Post"You make my life so worth living," Palmer tells her son.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicHalle Bailey's Son Halo Has Her Feeling More Inspired Than EverHalle Bailey says motherhood has opened a "whole other portal to write about stuff."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFredo Bang Laments Friend's Vandalized Gravesite, Calls Out PerpetratorsThe Baton Rouge MC had paid tribute to his friend Garrett J. Burton, and was indignant when he discovered someone ruined his resting place.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Recalls Scary Sugar AttackAccording to the Baton Rouge incident, low sugar led to a frightening state, running and sweating all over his hotel room.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSkilla Baby To Host Firearm Buy Back Event In Detroit To Combat Gun ViolenceThis initiative will also include a felon-friendly job fair, record expungement services, and driver's license restoration reviews.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYo Gotti Is Worth $100 Million According To Forbes"If I never wrote another rap again, I’m financially straight," the Memphis MC told the outlet. "My whole career, I was setting up for that."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKodak Black's Lawyer Calls Out Negative Media Coverage Of HimBradford Cohen questioned why everyone knows Yak's rock-throwing incident, but not enough people heard about his philanthropy. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Cries With Blac Chyna, Goes Wigless In Emotional Documentary: WatchWendy Williams' battle with aphasia and dementia was confirmed by her team today (February 22).By Hayley Hynes
- LifeDigDat Arrest: UK Rapper Facing Attempted Murder & Multiple Gun ChargesThe foreign rhymer reportedly tried to fatally shoot another man last November while out in West London.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Is Reportedly Suffering From Aphasia And Dementia"Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires," the media star's representatives shared.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeChilli's "Caramel" Comments Raise Colorism Debate On Social MediaThough some are upset with the TLC singer, she doesn't see any harm in speaking her truth.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeKodak Black's Youngest Child Set To Arrive Following Prison ReleaseCongratulations to Yak and his children's mother, Maranda Johnson.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSnoop Dogg Attends Brother's Funeral ServiceThe Long Beach native shared a picture from the ceremony, and included a sweet caption for Bing Worthington and their mother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj & Rihanna's Friendship Is Too "Fly": Bad Gal Gets B-Day Greetings From RapperBy Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChicago West Takes Inspiration From Big Sister North: Watch6-year-old Chi seems to resemble her mom, Kim Kardashian, the most of her three siblings so far.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDoes Monica Have A BBL? "The Boy Is Mine" Singer Addresses SpeculationMonica's been busy preparing to join Nicki Minaj on the upcoming "Pink Friday 2" tour, but she found time to respond to speculation about her curves floating around the internet.By Hayley Hynes