Cardi B Cheekily Addresses Pregnancy Rumors And Trolls Fans' Speculation

A simple spelling error might've just caused Cardi B to confess, but the more likely scenario is that the fans are the ones being trolled here.

Cardi B fans are demanding answers when it comes to her rampant pregnancy rumors, which have really skyrocketed over the past few weeks. However, a simple spelling error might've caught fans in a bit of a tough position, and even if it was an intentional meme reference, it's now hard to tell who's being unserious. Moreover, a fan asked her: "Hey Bardi are you perganant," to which she responded: "No I’m not perganant." As such, now fans are wondering whether the Bronx femcee is "pregnant" rather than "perganant," or whether she is neither and either didn't notice the misspelling or is having a bit of fun causing some confusion.

However, it's far from the only social media interaction of Cardi B's that caused some social media speculation as of late. While discussing the still-debated release of her sophomore album, she suggested that albums aren't performing well in the summer. Many interpreted this as a shot against frequent collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, which would be quite a surprising beef. But the mother of two dismissed this notion online, so it seems like she just spoke generally on the industry and might interpret MEGAN's modest smash as just a factual development, not something to diss Meg over.

Cardi B Dismisses Pregnancy Rumors... Sort Of

Regardless, whether or not there's any actual weight behind these pregnancy rumors, Cardi B and Offset still have a lot of family to celebrate. Both recently posted social media tributes to their daughter Kulture for her sixth birthday, and fans followed suit with their wholesome well-wishes. Much like the parents, folks can't believe that the little one is already six years old, as it feels like just yesterday we were celebrating her arrival. Nevertheless, we know that the couple has some reconciling and making up to do, as well.