Cardi B Signs A Fan's Tattoo Of Her Out In New York

We're sure that this Cardi B fan will probably never shower his right thigh again, so be wary of the stench if you see him around the city. JK!

Cardi B is a very proud New Yorker, and while out on the town recently, she obviously ran into a whole lot of fans of her music and persona. However, one particular die-hard drew her attention with his tattoo of her on his right thigh, which she had to kneel down and sign with a Sharpie. It was a pretty cool moment to witness, especially as the fan seemed so starstruck that he could barely say anything upon the interaction. While the rest of the fanbase is debating about pregnancy rumors, this lucky guy is happy with his moment with the Bronx femcee and will probably remember it for a good while.

As far as the Bardi Gang is concerned, Cardi B needs a lot of eyes and ears on her right now, as fans eagerly await any sort of news on a new album. But they also recently expressed support for her over a new copyright infringement lawsuit against her from Joshua Fraustro and Miguel Aguilar, artist names Sten Joddi and Kemika 1956, respectively. The issue concerns the "Enough (Miami)" single and its alleged use of portions of the song "Greasy Frybread." Even though it sounds like they just used a common synth or something like that, there's a chance this could go much further in court.

Cardi B Signs A Fan's Tattoo Of Her

Regardless, Cardi B is still feeding fans with new hints and suggestions about her next album, including a recent R&B-leaning song snippet. Fans can't wait to hear what potential new directions her artistry takes, as well as what previous sounds and attitudes she will keep up in this transition. Obviously, we'd appreciate more new content than recycled one on such a long-awaited LP. Still, we know that the songwriting and charisma will carry either approach.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is also making a lot of waves in political discussions thanks to her condemnations of Joe Biden. However, she clarified that she has no plans to go Republican, so for all you MAGA folks out there, don't get too excited. We'll see what other antics and fan interactions occur in the lead-up to a new record. If only we were all so lucky as to get a John Hancock from our favs on our tattoos of them...