Cardi B Pregnancy Rumors Continue To Swirl Amidst New Video

She still hasn't confirmed or denied.

Cardi B finds herself once again at the center of pregnancy rumors. The speculation continued today as the raptress took to social media to post a video of her twerking from behind. She captioned it, "I been practicing for the next time I battle my cousins," with a Dominican flag next to the caption. However, in what fans assume to be a strategic move, Cardi B cleverly avoided turning around to reveal her face or her stomach.

Fans and followers have been quick to connect the dots. Many believe that Cardi's careful concealment may be an attempt to keep her rumored pregnancy under wraps. This suspicion gained traction especially in light of her recent outfit choices during public appearances. Moreover, people definitely think she's hiding her baby bump. The rumor mill kicked into high gear following Cardi B's performance at BET's Experience concert series. She wore a notably oversized jersey. However, the rapper appeared to be strategically dressing in ways that only heightened speculation about a possible pregnancy.

Cardi B Has Not Confirmed Or Denied Pregnancy Rumors

While Cardi B herself has not confirmed nor denied the rumors, there has been intense scrutiny surrounding her every public appearance as of lately. Furthermore, Cardi B has always been transparent about her personal life, making the mystery surrounding these latest rumors all the more intriguing. Fans are heavily invested in her personal life, especially as it relates to her husband and baby father Offset. Particularly, due to cheating accusations adding question marks over their relationship status.