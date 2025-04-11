Drake Cheekily References His Leaked Cade Cunningham Bars

Cade Cunningham still hasn't reacted to this Drake leak, but fans hope this acknowledgement from the 6ix God previews new music coming soon.

Drake recently had a couple of songs leak online, one of which features 21 Savage and another of which seemed to take "shots" at Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. "Everything is earned in this life baby, nothing given / Heard you cut your bestie off, I know that was a tough decision / Sleeping in the Pistons locker room, I'm on another mission / Cade Cunningham left his Crocs, yeah, I f***ed you in them," he rapped on the leak, presumably titled "Shopping Spree." Now, on the 6ix God's "plot twist" Instagram burner, he posted a picture of himself in the Pistons' locker room, with Cade's name above, and in a pair of Crocs with a regular one under his right foot.

However, the image looks a little odd, and we can't blame folks who think it looks fake. But the only thing more irrelevant than this claim itself is speculating about whether or not this photo is legit, so we'll drop that. Nevertheless, Drake is busy with other matters right now, such as the continued success of his $$$4U standout "NOKIA" and its music video.

When Is Drake's Next Album Dropping?

These new PARTYNEXTDOOR collabs and leaks like "Shopping Spree" amped up anticipation for a new Drizzy solo album this year, which would be his first since 2023's For All The Dogs and its Scary Hours 3 deluxe. Still, Drake teased and hinted towards his next chapter, but we don't have any idea of a potential release date, timeline, or any other details. As such, fans can only sit patiently and hope for the best, although we can't imagine 2025 will pass without more OVO updates. Maybe we will see an official release of these leaks or completely new material.

In the meantime, Cade Cunningham has an NBA playoff series to worry about, and Drake has plenty of other opps to target. We doubt we will ever get an explanation for these leaked lyrics, but it's pretty much the exact subject matter we find in a lot of other music from The Boy. So fans can connect the dots well enough. Will the Detroit Piston ever address this?

