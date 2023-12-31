Detroit Pistons Finally Snap Historic Losing Streak

The Detroit Pistons have finally won a game after losing a record-breaking 28 straight. They defeated the Toronto Raptors 129-127 after the team traded O.G. Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks earlier in the day. While they received RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in exchange, neither were ready to play in time for the game.

"I feel amazing," Pistons star Cade Cunningham said after the win. "We just kept battling. It's been a long stretch, all these losses, but I'm just happy to be part of a group of guys who don't quit." Cunningham finished with 30 points and 12 assists. His teammate, Jalen Duren, added on 18 points and 17 rebounds. "I'm just so happy we were able to get that," Duren said as noted by ESPN. "We've been fighting hard for a couple of months to get one, and we've been through a lot of adversity."

Cade Cunningham & Jalen Duren Embrace After Snapping Losing Streak

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 30: Jalen Duren #0 and Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons react to a 129-127 win over the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena on December 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The win didn't come easy for the Pistons. With less than six minutes remaining, Cunningham and Jaden Ivey nailed back-to-back three-pointers to extend the lead to 110-99. Toronto then made a push in the following minutes, narrowing the score to 126-122 with 17 seconds left, but Detroit held on. "I've been in a ton of locker rooms my whole life, but that's a first for me," Pistons coach Monty Williams said. "Guys were screaming. I was almost in tears. I'm just so happy for our guys and for everyone in the locker room."

Cade Cunningham Discusses The Win

“I’m happy to be around a group of guys that don’t quit.” pic.twitter.com/ajOp9pznVx — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 31, 2023

With the win, the Pistons are now 3-29 on the season, leaving them in last place in the Eastern Conference standings. Be on the lookout for further updates on the NBA season on HotNewHipHop.

