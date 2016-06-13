Six mixtapes deep, RJ is finally getting the attention he’s deserved. Strongly affiliated with Cali gods YG and DJ Mustard, RJ has managed to standout on a team of guys with too much talent. Born and raised in South Central, this street legend in the making started rapping at the age of nine after his mom put him on to the sounds of Warren G and Nate Dogg. Steadily grinding ever since, RJ’s O.M.M.I.O. series dropped its third installment in May 2016, and it’s steadily gaining fans worldwide. Over the years, RJ has collaborated with the likes of Game, Nipsey Hussle, Jeezy, and Ty Dolla $ign. West coast domination is in full swing, and RJ might just be the next guy up.