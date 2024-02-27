Music
- MusicCardi B Breaks Silence With New Song Snippet After Fans Think She's Gone "Missing"Cardi B might be readying her sophomore album, finally.By Aron A.
- MusicErick Sermon Says Kanye West’s Next Solo Album Will Be A Return To The Old YeErick Sermon says he worked with Kanye West on new material for a solo album from the rapper.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Inspired J Dilla's "Donuts," Young RJ ClaimsYoung RJ says Kanye West's work on Slum Village's "Selfish" inspired J Dilla's "Donuts."By Cole Blake
- MusicNicki Minaj And Husband Sued For Alleged Backstage Assault, X-Rays Included In EvidenceMinaj has yet to respond to the lawsuit spawning from a 2019 incident. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKanye West Sued By Donna Summer’s Estate Over “I Feel Love” Sample On "Good (Don't Die)""GOOD (DON'T DIE)" contains an unauthorized interpolation of Donna Summer's "I Feel Good." By Aron A.
- MusicJam Master Jay Trial: 2 Men Found Guilty Of MurderTwo men have been found guilty in the murder of Jam Master Jay.By Cole Blake
- MusicNardo Wick Labeled "Boring" During "50 v. 1" For Refusing Liquor & DrugsNardo Wick says he doesn't need drugs to have fun.By Cole Blake
- MusicTaylor Swift Leaves Australia After Her Dad Is Accused Of Assaulting PhotographerShe's headed to Singapore for the next shows on her Eras Tour.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music24kGoldn Net Worth 2024: What Is The Rapper-Singer Worth?Delve into the rise of 24kGoldn, the chart-topping artist behind hits like "Mood," exploring his music career & impact on the music industry.By Rain Adams
- MusicLatto "Sunday Service": Breaking Down The ReferencesLatto's "Sunday Service" music video has several homages and references in it that enhance the video's impact.By Paul Barnes
- MusicFat Joe Secures His Own Pair Of The Donald Trump ShoesHe insists that he's not a fan of the former president and just wanted the shoes. By Lavender Alexandria
- ViralKai Cenat Reportedly Gives Man Who Was Cheated On At Omah Lay Concert $20K & New GF, His Girl Reveals Her Side Of The StoryApparently, Kai says the man is now getting crazy brand deals. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicStevie J Responds To Being Named In Diddy's Sexual Assault LawsuitStevie J has denied the allegations against him mentioned in the new lawsuit against Diddy.By Cole Blake
- MusicWendy Williams' Documentary Producers Admit They Wouldn't Have Filmed Her If They Knew She Had DementiaThe producers of Lifetime's "Where Is Wendy Williams?" have spoken out.By Cole Blake
- MusicBoosie Badazz Claims He & NBA YoungBoy Avoid Each Other In InterviewsIn a new interview with Cam Capone News, the Baton Rouge rapper revealed a truce of sorts with his fellow Louisiana MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHow Dungeon Family Became The Cornerstone Of Atlanta Hip-HopThe ATL supergroup is a testament to the city’s untouchable rap legacy. By Demi Phillips
- MusicScHoolboy Q Unveils "Blue Lips" Tracklist & FeaturesFolks may recognize one of tHe names on Here tHanks to tHe West Coast MC's previous praise of it, and tHere's a lot more Heat coming.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Doubles Down On Criticism Of XXLHe brought some signs with him to a recent show in Cleveland. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicHitmaka Recalls Fighting With Mustard For Production Credit On Meek Mill SongHitmaka was in a dispute with Mustard for a production credit.By Cole Blake