Pooh Shiesty’s Record Label Clarifies He’s Not In Jail Following Reports Of His Arrest

Pooh Shiesty's record label has confirmed that he is not under arrest despite rumors to the contrary surfacing on Monday. The drama began when DJ Akademiks confirmed his name appears in the Federal Bureau of Prisons records with a release date listed as April 11, 2026. Shiesty had recently been serving a five-year sentence related to a firearm charge, but got out early back in October.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to elaborate on the situation, Akademiks wrote: "So slight update, the facility they claim he’s located at is a Halfway house for inmates who are about to be released. Also his release date seems to 3 months from yesterday. Most half way houses will house an inmate for 3-12 months of the ending of their bid."

From there, Ak speculated that the update could stem from a violation, but there was no information confirming as such. "What’s unsure is if he was listed as in custody when we saw him obviously being free (shooting music videos etc). Confirming more details shortly," he continued. "It could be a HOLD stemming from possible violations but he wouldn’t be housed in a halfway house. Normally, it would be a federal detention center until the judge saw him."

Eventually, Akademiks confirmed that Shiesty's label reached out to debunk the entire situation. "Apparently his April date existed since his 'release' and he’s on home confinement until April like he has been the whole time since his release," Ak wrote. "Rumors of his incarceration started via a stream when fans assumed a conversation on one of his closest friends stream (Bendadon) was about him being arrested."

Pooh Shiesty's "FDO" Song

In response to Akademiks sharing the news, plenty of fans on Instagram had referenced Shiesty's latest single, "FDO." The title is an acronym standing for "First Day Out." One user joked: "2 first day out’s in the same year is never been done before btw." Another added: "FDO part 2 about to be another CLASSIC!"

In other news, the latest legal drama comes after Pooh Shiesty took to social media over the weekend in an attempt to debunk allegations that he snitched as part of his aforementioned gun case. He recorded a video of himself going through the paperwork from his indictment. In the caption, Shiesty wrote: "Traumatized, they don't know the half."