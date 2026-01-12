DJ Akademiks' Latest Update Suggests Drake's "ICEMAN" Is Dropping Sooner Than You Think

DJ Akademiks is someone who seems reasonably connected to Drake. Since the beginning of his career, Ak has been banging the Drizzy drum, and he hasn't stopped. Even when the artist was going through a downturn in 2024, Akademiks stuck by him.

That appears to be paying dividends in 2026, as the hype for Drake's ICEMAN album is starting to pick up. There is a sense that the album could be released in the first quarter of the year. After all, if you're going to call your album ICEMAN, you should probably drop it while it's still cold outside.

Either way, the hype is off the charts right now. A$AP Rocky is going to be dropping this week, and from there, the runway has been cleared for an artist like Drake to take the reins.

Recently, Akademiks was on stream, where he was relistening to For All The Dogs, heralding the project as a classic breakup album. When Akademiks posted the clip on his X account, he made sure to give a detail that fans will be hanging their hats on for some time.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

"ICEMAN SO SOON! MY GOAT ALWAYS DELIVERS!" Akademiks wrote on his X account. Clearly, he knows something we don't. Drake has not yet given a release date for his new album. However, Akademiks is comfortable enough saying that the album is dropping soon.

At the end of the day, nothing is confirmed until Drake himself comes through with an actual release date. Until then, everyone is just guessing and drumming up hype. However, where there is smoke, there is fire, and it does seem like a Drake album release is a real possibility in a week to a month from now.