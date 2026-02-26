50 Cent Completely Unleashes On T.I. Following The Release Of A Third Diss Track

50 Cent and T.I. have been embroiled in a beef that has been escalating all throughout the past week. Overall, this is one of those feuds that could get a whole lot uglier. However, Fif has opted not to make any diss tracks. Instead, he makes his Instagram posts and shuts the phone off.

On Wednesday, it looked as though the beef was finally coming to an end. Everyone was going to let bygones be bygones and just leave one another alone for the time being. As it turns out, that is not happening anymore.

Last night, T.I. came through with yet another diss track for 50 Cent. This one felt considerably more disrespectful than the last one, and social media certainly had some thoughts.

Prior to this diss track, 50 Cent had deleted all of his posts on social media. It felt like he had turned a corner when it came to pettiness. However, he was not going to let this new diss track slide. As soon as it dropped, he was right back to Instagram being messy.

50 Cent Responds To T.I.

After posting another photo of Tiny, 50 Cent came through with a "Stupid Award" in which he accused T.I. of using ChatGPT to write some of his lyrics. It was a pretty brutal diss, and one that T.I. certainly isn't going to take very kindly to.

Having said that, it does not appear as though we are going to get a real diss track from Fif. That ship has completely sailed, and we don't think it is ever coming back around. The artist seems more content trolling. Not to mention, the optics of him not responding while T.I. drops three tracks back-to-back is objectively pretty funny.