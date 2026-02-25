50 Cent Drags Tina Knowles Into His Beef With T.I.

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
50 Cent has been trolling T.I. and his associates on social media for several days after their "Verzuz" plan reportedly fell through.

50 Cent dragged Tina Knowles into his beef with T.I. after she voiced support for Tiny Harris on Instagram, earlier this week. In doing so, he shared a picture of Knowles with the caption: "I'm not gonna do it, but sh*t is getting weird. Little f*cked up albino kids, Grandmothers getting involved. WTF LOL." He has since deleted the post and all others related to his beef with T.I.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared 50's post on Instagram, fans were highly critical in the comments section. "She didn’t even say anything about him, she showed love to Tiny," one user wrote. Another added: "I just hate that he was beefing with a man and took it out on a woman. Now attacking another woman, only because she was giving love to the woman he attacked. I think it’s weird to do this but ignore T.I. (A man) and ) King (a young man)."

In Knowles post, she shared a video of Tiny and wrote: "You feel that? That’s what real feminine energy looks like. @majorgirl. Effortless. Beautiful. Unbothered. Glow Season!! GLAMDOLL MAKEUP."

Read More: Tupac's "All Eyez On Me" Was His Post-Prison Reckoning

Why Are 50 Cent & T.I. Beefing?

50 Cent and T.I. have been trading shots on social media for several days. The drama began when T.I. appeared on an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, and blamed 50 for a Verzuz matchup between them falling through. He remarked that he lost respect for him as a result. Afterward, 50 Cent began trolling him on social media, eventually bringing his wife Tiny Harris in on the jokes.

This sparked the ire of their son, King Harris, who went off on 50 in several posts. In one video message, he brought up 50's late mother, Sabrina Jackson, while in another, he shared a list of over a dozen insults. "The list of people he's disrespected over the years is endless. He came into the game creating unnecessary controversy. And damn near 30 years later, he's still the same attention-wh*re," he wrote in that post.

Read More: Jesse Jackson Never Underestimated Hip-Hop’s Power

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings Music 50 Cent's Latest Diss Provokes King Harris To Bring Up His Domestic Violence Allegations
50 Cent Targets T.I. Family Music 50 Cent Targets T.I.’s Family With Out-Of-Pocket Insults After King Harris Rant
NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons Music T.I. Takes Aim At 50 Cent With Another Diss Track, “Right One”
OMG Girlz "Make A Scene" Single Release &amp; Video Viewing Party Music King Harris Disrespects 50 Cent's Late Mother In Wild Rant
Comments 1