50 Cent Drags Tina Knowles Into His Beef With T.I.

50 Cent dragged Tina Knowles into his beef with T.I. after she voiced support for Tiny Harris on Instagram, earlier this week. In doing so, he shared a picture of Knowles with the caption: "I'm not gonna do it, but sh*t is getting weird. Little f*cked up albino kids, Grandmothers getting involved. WTF LOL." He has since deleted the post and all others related to his beef with T.I.

When The Neighborhood Talk shared 50's post on Instagram, fans were highly critical in the comments section. "She didn’t even say anything about him, she showed love to Tiny," one user wrote. Another added: "I just hate that he was beefing with a man and took it out on a woman. Now attacking another woman, only because she was giving love to the woman he attacked. I think it’s weird to do this but ignore T.I. (A man) and ) King (a young man)."

In Knowles post, she shared a video of Tiny and wrote: "You feel that? That’s what real feminine energy looks like. @majorgirl. Effortless. Beautiful. Unbothered. Glow Season!! GLAMDOLL MAKEUP."

Why Are 50 Cent & T.I. Beefing?

50 Cent and T.I. have been trading shots on social media for several days. The drama began when T.I. appeared on an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, and blamed 50 for a Verzuz matchup between them falling through. He remarked that he lost respect for him as a result. Afterward, 50 Cent began trolling him on social media, eventually bringing his wife Tiny Harris in on the jokes.