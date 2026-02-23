T.I. Takes Aim At 50 Cent With Another Diss Track, “Right One”

T.I. has already dropped another diss track aimed at 50 Cent, following the release of "War" on Sunday night. Taking to social media on Monday afternoon, he posted a snippet of the song, "Right One." "Now say sum’ else…" he captioned the track.

On the song, he raps: "To me, you just a small man in a big shell / B*tch made ass n**** need pigtails / You take no issues with them white boys, it's only our people you find to be an eye sore."

Why Are T.I. & 50 Cent Beefing?

50 Cent and T.I. have been trading shots on social media for several days now over a potential Verzuz match between them that fell through. Appearing on a recent episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, T.I. blamed 50 for the situation now panning out and remarked that he lost respect for him. In response, 50 Cent has been trolling him all over social media.

Following the release of "War," 50 posted an unflattering photo of T.I.'s wife, Tiny, on Instagram. That move caused T.I.'s song, King Harris, to get in on the drama by bringing up 50's late mother. "B*tch ass n***a wanna say something about my mama, your mama dead as f*ck n***a. Your mama dead as f*ck, go dig her up. Go dig her up. F*ck. Post a picture of your motherf*cking mama n***a, she dead n***a,” he said in a video rant.

From there, King took to his Instagram Story, where he shared a picture of a generic headstone and wrote: "This where yo mama at!” He also shared a picture of a headstone featuring the name, Sabrina Jackson, and added: "F*CK YO BIT*H A$$ and dig up yo mama."