Aaron The Plumber (real name Aaron Sloan) claims he may be going to prison sooner than later. In a now-deleted video shared to his Instagram, you.not.qualified, he alleges that he shot an alleged assailant who allegedly stabbed him.

The caption over his clip reads, "I got stabbed in the face but I don't think he getting back up." Aaron adds, "Kaboomed em love yall."

He also posted a photo of the damage, and that too was caught by Live Bitez. It's a pretty nasty open wound on the side of his nose. He asked his followers if he should go to the hospital as he says it won't stop bleeding.

He also took a picture of a liquid band-aid he had on hand, while inquiring about its effectiveness.

Overall, this a pretty murky situation as this is all we have to report on the matter. While it's clear that Aaron The Plumber did acquire a bloody cut, we will see if it was the result of this allegedly fatal/serious incident.

Who Is Aaron The Plumber?

Image via Aaron The Plumber on Instagram

After reading this, you may be wondering who this man is. Well, Aaron The Plumber, as his moniker suggests, is a licensed plumber from Stockton, California. He also is known as "The Biggest Turtle" and initially went viral in June 2024 after appearing on a popular YouTube dating channel.

Specifically, it was Arlette Amuli's "Pop The Balloon Or Find Love." During his appearance, he directed some harsh and provocative comments at the female contestants and as a result, he lost his job he held during that time.

Prior to this fame and reported $1 million net worth per Soap Central, Aaron Sloan had a rough start to life. On top of a suboptimal childhood, Aaron went to prison a handful of times for pandering or engaging in prostitution.

While he didn't get a head start like some millionaires, Aaron did use his experience in prison to turn his life around and create his successful plumbing business.

But with this alleged incident looming over him, his career may be in jeopardy.