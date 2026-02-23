Aaron The Plumber Suggests He Shot Someone Who Stabbed Him: "Kaboomed Em"

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot_23-2-2026_12362_www.instagram.com
Image via Aaron The Plumber on Instagram
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Social media and reality TV sensation Aaron The Plumber claims he's going to prison for some time after allegedly shooting someone.

Aaron The Plumber (real name Aaron Sloan) claims he may be going to prison sooner than later. In a now-deleted video shared to his Instagram, you.not.qualified, he alleges that he shot an alleged assailant who allegedly stabbed him.

The caption over his clip reads, "I got stabbed in the face but I don't think he getting back up." Aaron adds, "Kaboomed em love yall."

He also posted a photo of the damage, and that too was caught by Live Bitez. It's a pretty nasty open wound on the side of his nose. He asked his followers if he should go to the hospital as he says it won't stop bleeding.

He also took a picture of a liquid band-aid he had on hand, while inquiring about its effectiveness.

Overall, this a pretty murky situation as this is all we have to report on the matter. While it's clear that Aaron The Plumber did acquire a bloody cut, we will see if it was the result of this allegedly fatal/serious incident.

Read More: Ray J's Home Swarmed By Police Over Domestic Violence Call

Who Is Aaron The Plumber?
Screenshot_23-2-2026_123650_www.instagram.com
Image via Aaron The Plumber on Instagram

After reading this, you may be wondering who this man is. Well, Aaron The Plumber, as his moniker suggests, is a licensed plumber from Stockton, California. He also is known as "The Biggest Turtle" and initially went viral in June 2024 after appearing on a popular YouTube dating channel.

Specifically, it was Arlette Amuli's "Pop The Balloon Or Find Love." During his appearance, he directed some harsh and provocative comments at the female contestants and as a result, he lost his job he held during that time.

Prior to this fame and reported $1 million net worth per Soap Central, Aaron Sloan had a rough start to life. On top of a suboptimal childhood, Aaron went to prison a handful of times for pandering or engaging in prostitution.

While he didn't get a head start like some millionaires, Aaron did use his experience in prison to turn his life around and create his successful plumbing business.

But with this alleged incident looming over him, his career may be in jeopardy.

Read More: Lil Poppa Memorial Shooting Sends Four Victims To Hospital

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
The Game Hosts Special Screening Of His New Film "The Making of The Documentary 2" TV Wack 100 Allegedly Threatens To Kill Aaron The Plumber And His Mom Following Ray J Altercation
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Aaron The Plumber Wack 100 Arrest Warrant Hip Hop News Beef Aaron The Plumber Claims Wack 100 Has An Arrest Warrant Over Alleged Terroristic Threats
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 0