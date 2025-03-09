Ray J's Security Guard Spits On Viral Star Aaron The Plumber During Heated Confrontation

Ray J can get confrontational sometimes, as we saw recently with his social media and real-life fights with Diddy's children amid his scandal. But sometimes, altercations that happen around his circle might have nothing to do with him. While at the singer's crib, one of his alleged security guards spat on viral and reality television star Aaron The Plumber (real name Aaron Sloan, also known as "The Biggest Turtle") during a heated argument. In a voice message recounting what went down, a woman claims that the incident happened over a phone charger and that Aaron was drunk at the time.

Furthermore, we don't know if Ray J himself had anything to do with this, as the showdown was reportedly at his home but he doesn't appear in the video below. Nevertheless, we're sure he has bigger fish to fry these days. Actually, Ray recently reflected on how he could've done a better job of handling a conflict with Kodak Black, labeling his behavior as irresponsible. It seems like he knows how to pick his battles these days and at least acknowledges when he made mistakes in the past.

Ray J & Kim Kardashian

Of course, the Mississippi native still catches flack now and then for his comments. "I'm so tired of being used for my fame, man. Kim is nothing without me wtf I made that b***h #f***ingLAThotties," Ray J tweeted recently, which really set off some online fans. They assumed that he was talking about Kim Kardashian, as their infamous tape is kind of a big part of both of their claims to fame. She definitely moved past that, though, and is now a massive celebrity. So we don't really know what the point was here or why it's coming up now.

Elsewhere, Ray J claimed he's responsible for the feud between two legendary femcees, Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim. "I spoke out of turn at a Lil Kim concert," he recently remarked on VladTV. "I said some s**t, it wasn't cool. [...] It created friction with them and it shouldn't [have]. I take full responsibility for that. [...] I want her and Lil Kim to be straight, I think that it's on the right path. Don't know where they are know."