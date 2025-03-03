Ray J Reflects On How He "Irresponsibly" Handled His Conflict With Kodak Black

BY Zachary Horvath 501 Views
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Ray J performs at Juicy Fest 2025 on January 15, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
Ray J has had his fair share of rough decision making, so him taking some accountability for this spat is definitely a good look.

With time comes a lot of deep thought and it seems like Ray J has been doing some of that over the last couple of years. In particular, it has to do with his past issues with Florida rapper Kodak Black. The R&B singer and television star made an appearance on Vlad TV recently to discuss said topic. Overall, he sounded quite remorseful and apologized sincerely on DJ Vlad's platform. "I mean I handled it very irresponsibly," Ray J admitted. "It wasn't the right way to handle that." At this point, he was responding to the video of him offering to fight after the "ZEZE" rapper threatened him.

"Well let's take the fade since you said you gonna beat me up. Only thing you can do is take the fade. What's crazy is I feel like you gotta win the fight. At least he can train and get his body right. It's a win-win. I'm quick to admit if a n**** just type too fast," he said in 2023. I didn't go big. But f**k him though, forreal. He want that fade, he got it." Ray J went further, "We can give all the money to a foundation. I'm an R&B singer. I'm the homie that sing, I better get my a*s beat like a mf. We ain't got no real problem anyway. To take a fade is fun. It's all love. But he said he gone beat my little a*s… calling me little, like what n****? You gone stop playing?"

Ray J Kodak Black Beef

Ultimately, Ray J feels now that he was in the wrong back then and should have just let Kodak rock. "That really didn't have nothing to do with me. It was totally none of my business and I spoke on it. But at the end of the day, certain things people do online, you gotta let them do and trust their process and I didn't do that at the time." He even was able to make light of it all, joking, "Ima old man, why I am beefing with Kodak if he got mad at me, I should have just called him and worked it out. The old Ray J came back. Again, I dye my hair sometimes so there's no grays, so I forget who I am."

This is of course him looking back on the time he expressed concern for Kodak Black following a troubling interview on Drink Champs. Unfortunately, Ray's intent was overshadowed by the choice of words. "Yo somebody need to grab bro and make sure he good. This ain’t the interview Nore. We gotta help this dude." Its worth noting this disconnect took place after Ray formally introduced Black to Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago after pardoning him. "I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let’s figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct."

[Via]

