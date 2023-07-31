Kodak Black
- LifeKodak Black's Youngest Child Set To Arrive Following Prison ReleaseCongratulations to Yak and his children's mother, Maranda Johnson.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsKodak Black Drops Some Crazy Bars On "Shampoo"Sometimes, Kodak just writes the oddest lines. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKodak Black Gets Lyrical Over Drake Beat On "11 am In Malibu"He also sneaks some shots in there as well. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKodak Black Label Signee Lil Crix Previews Snippet With Their Jail Cell Phone CallThe snippet sounds great too. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsD-Block Europe Go Across The Pond To Recruit Kodak Black For "Still Play Valorant"This lands on D-Block Europe's latest record "Rolling Stone." By Zachary Horvath
- LifeKodak Black Update: Rapper's Attorney Insists Lab Report Confirms Oxycodone, Not Cocaine, On His PersonAccording to recent reports, Yak might have to serve time for his sentence previously pardoned by Donald Trump in 2020.By Hayley Hynes
- BeefKodak Black & Jackboy Beef: A Timeline Of Their FriendshipThe former best friends have been at loggerheads since 2020. By Demi Phillips
- LifeKodak Black Lawyers Seek 90-Day Drug Treatment, He Remains In Federal CustodyYak was in court earlier today (December 19), where his attorney told the judge that he became dependant on Percocet and Oxycodone after being beat in a Kentucky prison in 2020.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureHow Many Kids Does Kodak Black Have? Rapper's Next Baby Boy Arriving In 2024Despite this week's wild legal troubles, Yak is looking forward to the future and meeting his newborn son.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeKodak Black Drug Arrest: Floridian Confirms Lean Use, Resents "Junkie" AllegationsUnfortunately for him, Yak has a pattern of finding himself in trouble with the law every few months that's causing great concern among his fans.By Hayley Hynes
- Music VideosKodak Black's Experimental Visuals For "2'CY" Draws More Questions Than ComplimentsThe video features his head rapping inside of a refrigerator, enough said. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesKodak Black Delivers Personal Cuts On New Album "When I Was Dead"Kodak follows up his "Pistolz & Pearlz" album. By Zachary Horvath
- LifeKodak Black Collaborator NFL TueWop Reportedly Dead After Fatal Shooting In FloridaPrior to his alleged untimely death, TueWop was in the news for exposing rumoured snitching done by Real Boston Richey.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsKodak Black Is Back With New Love Cut "2'CY"Kodak is back in his crooning bag. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRay J Reacts To Threats From Kodak BlackRay J is down for the fade.By Tallie Spencer
- SongsKodak Black Speaks On His Important Relationships On "Hope You Know"Kodak puts it on streaming after it being on YouTube for a week. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureAdin Ross And N3on Chat With Kodak Black During Their Live Stream: WatchAdin Ross and N3on meet Kodak.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSexyy Red Supports Donald Trump: "We Need Him Back In Office""Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office."By Tallie Spencer
- MusicSexyy Red Links Up With Kodak Black In New PhotoFans are hoping this means a collab is on the way.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicKodak Black Caught Dozing Off On Instagram LiveAnother bizarre video of the rapper was recently posted online.By Alexis Oatman
