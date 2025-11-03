Kanye West And Kodak Black Song Leaks Ahead Of "BULLY"

Kanye West is supposedly releasing "BULLY" once and for all this Friday, November 7, despite a past of numerous delays.

Believe it or not, Kanye West is slated to finally release BULLY later this week. The project has been public knowledge for just over a year now, with Ye announcing it in late September 2024. He did so while performing in China, teasing music from it in the form of the now released "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST."

Some die-hard fans still want to hear the final product, but for the most part, folks have encouraged him to keep it. That could be attributed to the potential egregious use of AI and the constant delays. In an early 2025 interview with Justin Laboy, Kanye set the first in a few release dates for BULLY.

With eldest daughter North West present, the Chicago visionary said it was going to drop on her birthday (June 15). "Yeah, so we are gonna do it on your birthday. That's when we're gonna bring BULLY out 'cause that's her favorite album." He was referring to her favorite being Yeezus, which actually dropped a few days after her special day.

But that didn't happen, although we did an extended first look in March with BULLY V1 on YouTube. "Album not finished and half the vocals AI," he said at the time.

Kanye West BULLY

In total, it would be pushed back three times, so we will see if we get one more on November 7. But before fans potentially get let down, a new Ye song has leaked featuring Kodak Black.

infolky caught it and it features a nostalgic pop song that many Gen Z'ers will probably remember. The prominent sample is of "Bulletproof" by La Roux, an electro-pop smash that dropped back in 2009. The chorus permeates throughout most of the song but eventually fades towards the end of Kodak's verse.

It's garnered some solid reception from fans online with one user writing, "insane sample." However, some feel that the mixing is a little rough, but that should be expected for a leak. We will see if this lands on BULLY, or if it's just a random loosie that isn't attached to anything.

So far, we have five confirmed songs for the album already out. They include the aforementioned "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," "DAMN," "PREACHER MAN," "LAST BREATH," and "LOSING YOUR MIND."

