Kay Flock Sentenced To Three Decades In Prison

In March of this year, Kay Flock was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, in addition to a firearm discharge offense. Today (December 16), he finally learned his fate. The 22-year-old was sentenced to 30 years in prison and five years of supervised release, per Complex Music.

“Kevin Perez used violence and fame to fuel fear and intimidation across the Bronx,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said of the sentence. “Perez and his gang members carried out a string of shootings that struck both rival gang members and innocent bystanders. Perez also used his platform as a prominent rapper to celebrate his violence: threatening his rivals, bragging about his shootings, and taunting his victims. His brazen actions unleashed a series of back-and-forth retaliatory shootings that killed and injured far too many people in the Bronx. Thanks to the hard work of the women and men of this Office and our law enforcement partners, today’s sentence brings New Yorkers what they want: violent, gun-toting gang leaders off our streets.”

Amid news of his verdict earlier this year, Kay Flock issued a statement. In it, he thanked those who have supported him throughout his legal woes.

"I want to give thanks to everybody who supported me and kept me in their prayers," the statement began. "I want to thank everyone who was involved in my trial. Especially the judge, who made sure I was treated with respect throughout the process. I have to thank my lawyer Michael Ashley, no cap, for not giving up on me and putting up a hell of a fight. Even though we still fighting, because it ain't over until Allah say it's over. I want to thank every one of my fans and supporters. I love y'all. Everything to the chin, nothing to the heart. [...] And I pray everyone out there is at peace and feels positive too."