Kay Flock Disses "Goofy" Young Thug During Call With Streamer Konvy

Kay Flock was briefly one of the hottest names in the New York drill scene of the early 2020s. Unfortunately for him, things quickly went left. Back in December of 2021, he turned himself in for the murder of Hwascar Hernandez, as authorities had already launched an investigation into his alleged activity.
Flock was later named as part of a multi-defendant RICO indictment in February of 2023. In March, he was found guilty of several significant charges. He was convicted on racketeering conspiracy, use of a gun resulting in death, attempted murder and assault with a weapon in furtherance of racketeering, and use of a firearm for attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.
However, the court acquitted him of the murder in aid of racketeering charge relating to the 2021 murder of Hwascar Hernandez. As such, he narrowly avoided charges that could have earned him a life sentence.
The Bronx rapper recently spoke to streamer Konvy on a jail call. During their converation, he threw in a diss at Young Thug that Akademiks reposted on his Instagram page. He said Thug was "irrelevant." Additionally, he called those who look up to Thug "goofy" for doing so.
Young Thug Leaked Calls
Kay Flock is just the latest rapper to take shots at Young Thug amid the snitching controversy and leaked calls. Earlier this week, 6ix9ine previewed a new track featuring him taking several shots at the Atlanta star. Others who are actually from the area have also addressed Thug, including Ralo, YSL Mondo, and Quality Control Music CEO Pierre "P" Thomas.
Thugger has been attempting to clear his name for the last couple of weeks, to mixed results. Maybe the heat will die down if he ever actually delivers on UY Scuti, his highly anticipated comeback effort.