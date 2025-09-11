Kay Flock Disses "Goofy" Young Thug During Call With Streamer Konvy

Kay Flock is the latest to diss Young Thug, doing so while appearing on stream (via phone) with Kick user Konvy.

Kay Flock is just the latest rapper to take shots at Young Thug amid the snitching controversy and leaked calls. Earlier this week, 6ix9ine previewed a new track featuring him taking several shots at the Atlanta star. Others who are actually from the area have also addressed Thug, including Ralo, YSL Mondo, and Quality Control Music CEO Pierre "P" Thomas.

The Bronx rapper recently spoke to streamer Konvy on a jail call. During their converation, he threw in a diss at Young Thug that Akademiks reposted on his Instagram page. He said Thug was "irrelevant." Additionally, he called those who look up to Thug "goofy" for doing so.

Flock was later named as part of a multi-defendant RICO indictment in February of 2023. In March, he was found guilty of several significant charges. He was convicted on racketeering conspiracy, use of a gun resulting in death, attempted murder and assault with a weapon in furtherance of racketeering, and use of a firearm for attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Kay Flock was briefly one of the hottest names in the New York drill scene of the early 2020s. Unfortunately for him, things quickly went left. Back in December of 2021, he turned himself in for the murder of Hwascar Hernandez, as authorities had already launched an investigation into his alleged activity.

About The Author

Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.