Quality Control CEO P Savagely Trolls Young Thug For Alleged Leaked Calls

Amid snitching allegations going back and forth, Young Thug also accused Pierre "P" Thomas of sidelining Lil Baby on a record deal.

Young Thug is in the middle of Atlanta hip-hop beefs we never thought would happen, such as a rift with Quality Control Music's CEO, Pierre "P" Thomas. For those unaware, they both launched snitching allegations against one another amid a general scandal involving the YS RICO trial, other rappers' alleged cooperation, and a whole lot more.

More recently, Thomas took to his Instagram Story to troll Thugger some more, as caught by The Shade Room on the social media platform. In a seemingly since-deleted tweet (grains of salt are in order), he seemingly reacted to the many alleged leaked Young Thug phone calls that have surfaced over the past week or so.

"New Documentary Coming Soon 'The Rat That Just Keep On Tellin' @youngstonerliferecords @thuggerthugger1 [crying-laughing emojis] Executive Produced By Me," P wrote online. We will see whether or not this beef extends into even harsher territory.

Pierre "P" Thomas' beef with Young Thug stems from the latter's recent snitching allegations against the former, and it seems like it opened up old wounds. After all, folks are beefing right now for reasons wholly unrelated to the original debacle, and it seems like everyone at least tangentially related to these circles is catching flack.

Young Thug Beef

But this isn't all about alleged paperwork, cooperation, and other serious conversations. It's also about music industry games and business deals. Young Thug accused Pierre "P" Thomas of not consulting with Lil Baby before signing his QC deal with Scooter Braun. P called cap on this claim, though, which also included the allegation that Baby refused a $150 million buyout because he wanted to have a meeting with Thomas first.

After the Quality Control CEO's Young Thug disses, we doubt things will be exactly the same in Atlanta hip-hop. Although a hatchet burial is just what they need.

Nevertheless, this situation also has a lot of unverified, presumed, and unconfirmed elements to it, so take everything with a massive grain of salt. Maybe some more clarity in the near future will help folks understand it when they are a bit farther from this current scandal and barrage.

