More leaks of Young Thug’s jail conversations continue to flood social media with the latest making a huge claim that he paid for Gunna’s No. 1 album.

On Sunday evening (August 30), a jail conversation with Young Thug revealed that the rap star spent $50,000 on fake streams for Gunna's 2022 album DS4EVER in its debut week to help it reach number one over The Weeknd's album, Dawn FM. The paid for No.1 allegation was mentioned when Thug revealed that Gunna was looking for a new record label deal, seeking $20 million dollars.

In the five minute audio, Thug revealed the following:

"When he did his two album deal with me. Cash called me one day, like, hey, whatc y'all doing with Gunna? Who's speaking of them?" I'm like, Wunna, 'Oh, no. You know, he tried to get signed ready. Well, we can sign it he demanded he want, you know, 20 million. So I told him, like, whatever you want, I'm going to give it to you, the money, whatever you want. Just on some we brother shit. Like, I know you can't go nowhere in this world and get no $20 million check from no label. "

He continued: "You're not doing numbers like that. You all right, but you ain't doing it like that. You know? Like, the number one album you just had right now, I paid for you to have the number one album. You didn't honestly earn a number one album over The Weeknd, my boy. I paid for that shit. Never said anything to him. I never told him that, you know, because I just got. I just we just got the plug on it. Like, you never earned a number one ever. I spent 50 extra grand buy a motherfucking stream 50,000 buying strings for you. for you to be me."

Young Thug Brought Gunna #1 Over The Weeknd

The disappointment cut deeper when it came to the next generation of artists. Thug accused Gunna of charging teenage rappers—some as young as 16—$2,500 for opportunities, despite already making millions under Thug’s wing. For Thug, the move reeked of exploitation. “Why would you ever in your life take a dollar from my young boys?” he asked, his tone more personal than businesslike.

Through it all, Thug painted a picture of a strained brotherhood defined by mismatched values. He said he tried to shield Gunna from the harsher realities of the industry, never taking a cut of his millions, and even manufacturing chart success to bolster his career. But the alleged secrecy, side deals, and willingness to squeeze young artists for quick money crossed a line.

For Thug, the rupture isn’t just about finances. It’s about respect, loyalty, and the fragility of family ties in hip-hop’s cutthroat business. From his cell, he framed Gunna’s ambition as both his greatest asset and his ultimate betrayal.

The latest audio follows a huge leak of jail conversations by Young Thug with a variety of associates, including 21 Savage and Lil Baby. Another audio revealed Thug alleging that Quality Control did a deal with Scooter Braun without Lil Baby present.