The world already knows that Young Thug has a huge issue with Gunna. Their relationship is potentially beyond repair and has been since the latter took an Alford plea during the YSL trial. Wunna's maintained that he didn't cooperate with authorities, but his soon-to-be former boss hasn't wanted to hear him out.

Gunna's dealt with a lot of backlash since then, with Thugger's outward hatred for him potentially swaying some fans to side with him. But the College Park native has largely done well at blocking out the noise and doing what he loves most, music.

He's churned out three albums since 2023 with a Gift & a Curse, One of Wun, and The Last Wun. But he's also been improving his overall well-being during these last couple of years. Most obviously are his physical health and overall physique.

The hitmaker has consistently documented his progress on his social media and discussed at length how much it's changed his life. He's even brought his fans along with him. Gunna is fresh off of hosting a 5K run in New York City.

Moreover, just about a week ago, he linked up with supporters at a gym to work out together. Moments from that meetup went viral thanks to his great advice about resiliency, discipline, and even how to deal with haters.

Young Thug & Gunna Beef

A clip of Gunna addressing them is now making the rounds thanks to what have learned about Young Thug recently. In the video caught by The Neighborhood Talk, he advises those with him to "not dwell on it."

He continues, "It is what it is. I can't sit in that space, though. I got more sh*t to do. So, it's like staying busy is going to keep me from worrying about sh*t I can't change."

Gunna explains further, "I can't change how you feel or if you mad... I ain't trying to because you probably don't have a good reason on why you hating... I'm not saying don't acknowledge it but just don't sit in it."

He's been doing a good job of living by his advice lately, but we are sure it's harder too right now. Tons of leaked jail calls have emerged where Young Thug has openly admitted to trying to step on his past album rollouts, for example.