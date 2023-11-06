haters
- MusicSaweetie Claps Back At "Richtivities" HatersSaweetie isn't standing by and letting people make assumptions about her past.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Roasted As Jaidyn Alexis Visits Blueface In PrisonRock can't even avoid catching strays while on vacation.By Ben Mock
- SportsAdele Tells Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Haters To "Get A Life"The singer hopes the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII purely out of spite for haters.By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Casually Plays "Big Foot" For IG, Her Comments Flood With HatersA lot of people aren't fans of this Megan Thee Stallion takedown, and they're certainly going very far to let the 41-year-old know that.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Yachty Fires Back At "Cheater" & "Colorist" AccusationsLil Yachty says he doesn't post his daughter on social media because he doesn't "owe you people that.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAzealia Banks Seemingly Invokes Ms. Jacky Oh!'s Death While Responding To IG HatersBanks reminded a hater that the woman who laughed at her on "Wild'N'Out" died this year.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearLil Yachty Tells Fashion Haters To Check ThemselvesLil Yachty's latest outfit had fans trolling him on social media.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Fires Back At Fans On Twitter, Says She's Leaving Bad Vibes In 2023Cardi B went after her haters on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- MusicYung Miami Vows To Be "Positive In 2024" Before Going On Rant Against Her HatersYung Miami says she's leaving the haters behind in 2024.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearOffset Dermal Piercing Has Haters Branding Him A "Sassy Man"Despite ongoing drama with his wife, Offset still spent Christmas with his youngest kids and Cardi B.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePinkyDoll Claps Back At Critics Of Her MusicPinkyDoll is trying to drown out the hate.By Ben Mock
- MusicJoe Budden Gives Props To Megan Thee Stallion For "Cobra:" "You Absolutely Went Crazy On This"Joe Budden had to eat crow after hearing "Cobra."By Zachary Horvath