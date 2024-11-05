Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
- SportsDJ Akademiks Blames The Downfall Of ESPN On Skip BaylessBig Ak analyzes SkipByBryson "Boom" Paul597 Views
- Songsclipping. "Keep Pushing" In Third Track Of The YearAfter "Run It," the unique trio keep the buzz going with impressive single.ByBryson "Boom" Paul103 Views
- MixtapesBerner Follows "Gotti" With The Search For "Hoffa" In New AlbumBerner adds the sequel to his mobster series.ByBryson "Boom" Paul71 Views
- SongsOsamaSon Continues Great Run With "The Whole World Is Free"This track separates OsamaSon from comparisons. ByBryson "Boom" Paul111 Views
- MusicLogic Wants To Rap Like Playboi Carti To Get PaidLogic wants to rhyme like Playboi Carti.ByBryson "Boom" Paul644 Views
- MusicSting Says He Will Continue To Perform Iconic Song That Diddy Once SampledSting doesn't believe in canceling a great song over controversy.ByBryson "Boom" Paul680 Views
- SportsLil Wayne Joins "NFL GameDay Morning" Show As Weekly GuestWeezy got a new job with the NFL.ByBryson "Boom" Paul942 Views
- MusicNasty Nes, Sir Mix-A-Lot's DJ, Suffers Heart AttackPrayers to Nasty Nes for a speedy recovery.ByBryson "Boom" Paul73 Views
- Pop CultureLiam Payne's Death Ruled "Not A Suicide"RIP Liam PayneByBryson "Boom" Paul46 Views
- MusicTamar Braxton In Tears Following The Election Of Donald TrumpTamar shreds tears over the nation's choice in this election. ByBryson "Boom" Paul4 Views
- PoliticsPlies Blasts America For Donald Trump ElectionIs Plies being a sore loser?ByBryson "Boom" Paul28 Views
- MusicAndre 3000 Picks Up AOTY Grammy Nod For "New Blue Sun"Will Andre win his second Album of the Year trophy at the 2025 Grammy Awards?ByBryson "Boom" Paul3 Views
- SportsBronny James Is Still A "Laker" But In The G-League Now Bronny has some work to do.ByBryson "Boom" Paul7 Views
- SportsFred VanVleet Addresses Drake's DeMar DeRozan's DissRockets' star thinks Demar DeRozan's jersey can be retired in the 6 regardless of Drake's comment.ByBryson "Boom" Paul4 Views
- MusicFrank Ocean To Write New Movie & Direct It For A24Hope the debut film comes with a soundtrack or new Frank album.ByBryson "Boom" Paul5 Views
- MusicSwizz Beatz Revs Up Verzuz Relaunch With Major AnnouncementVerzuz makes its anticipated comeback in 2025.ByBryson "Boom" Paul3 Views
- MoviesEminem Will Golf With Adam Sandler In "Happy Gilmore 2"Eminem joins Adam Sandler for tee time, playing a "secret role" for upcoming comedy.ByBryson "Boom" Paul2 Views
- MusicKing Harris Welcomes A Baby Boy And Drops A Song In The ProcessThe family hustle just got a little bigger. ByBryson "Boom" Paul1210 Views
- MusicLil Pump Takes A "Victory Lap" To Celebrate Trump's PresidencyLil Pump puts up a middle finger to the haters after Trump makes history. ByBryson "Boom" Paul499 Views
- PoliticsBeyoncé Transforms Into "Baywatch Pamela Anderson" For Votes On Election DayBeyoncé promotes voting dressed like Pamela Anderson.ByBryson "Boom" Paul2.5K Views
- MusicAb-Soul Enlists Doechii, Vince Staples, & Blxst On "Soul Burger"Ab-Soul is making his comeback.ByBryson "Boom" Paul2.5K Views