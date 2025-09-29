Bad Bunny Will Headline The NFL Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Bad Bunny is the headliner of the 2026 NFL Super Bowl LX halftime show in Santa Clara, California on February 6, 2026.

The announcement was made during halftime of the Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers game. Anticipation for the reveal began Sunday afternoon (September 28).

The NFL shared a image on social media that included a football emoji, apple emoji, and shhh face emoji. The halftime show will once again be presented by Apple Music and Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Bad Bunny has built a global fanbase with his infectious music and chart-topping success. The announcement follows the Puerto Rican superstar ending his hugely successful residency in Puerto Rico earlier this month.

The NFL was flooded with excitement on social media. Bad Bunny joins a legacy of iconic superstars to perform on the biggest stage in pop culture.

Bad Bunny Headlines Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has become one of the most-watched musical spectacles in the world, blending blockbuster performances with cultural commentary. Over the past three years, its headliners have each delivered defining moments that underscored the event’s global reach.

In 2023, Rihanna headlined Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, marking her first live performance in nearly seven years. Elevated on a floating platform, she performed a medley of hits including “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.” The show became historic when she revealed her second pregnancy mid-performance, drawing widespread acclaim for its understated yet powerful impact.

The following year, Usher led Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Known for his polished stage presence, the R&B star delivered a high-energy set featuring roller-skating choreography, live instrumentation, and surprise cameos from Alicia Keys and will.i.am. The performance served as both a celebration of his decades-long career and a capstone to his Las Vegas residency, earning him praise as one of the genre’s great showmen.

In 2025, Kendrick Lamar took center stage at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, placing hip-hop firmly at the heart of the tradition. His performance blended rap, political themes, and cultural rivalry, highlighted by a visually striking, America-centered production. With songs like “Not Like Us” and “All the Stars,” Lamar addressed his feud with Drake head-on, defying expectations that he would avoid controversy on such a commercial platform.